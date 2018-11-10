Late Saturday
DAKOTA STATE 105, NORTHWESTERN 98: Justin Folkers recorded a double-double with 32 points and 12 rebounds as the Dakota State men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern 105-98 in double overtime on Saturday night in Madison, S.D.
Brady Elder and Josh McGreal both scored 24 points for Dakota State (1-4). Cody Muilenburg and Brady Van Holland both finished with 10 points.
Trenton Hilbrands also recorded a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds for Northwestern (3-2). Jay Small scored 14 points, Chris Borchers and Steven Kragt both had 13 and Craig Sterk added 12.
Dakota State made 16 of 36 from three-point range (.444) while Northwestern made just 10 of 35 (.286).
NORTHWESTERN (98)
Chris Borchers 4-6 4-4 13, Parker Mulder 3-8 2-2 9, Christian Korver 1-4 0-0 3, Grant Rohrer 0-0 0-0 0, Trenton Hilbrands 9-18 6-8 25, Steven Kragt 5-8 2-2 13, Isaac Heyer 0-1 0-0 0, Jay Small 5-14 1-2 14, Grant DeMeulenaere 3-7 2-2 9, Craig Sterk 5-11 1-2 12. Totals 35-77 18-22 98
DAKOTA STATE (105)
Brady Elder 8-13 4-4 24, Brady Van Holland 4-16 0-1 10, Anthony Costello 1-6 3-4 5, Justin Folkers 11-19 4-5 32, Josh McGreal 9-12 3-3 24, Cody Muilenburg 3-6 3-5 10, Carson Rentz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-74 17-22 105
Halftime - Northwestern 37, Dakota State 32. End of regulation - tied at 82. End of first overtime - tied at 89. 3-pt shooting:Northwestern 10-35 (Borchers 1-2, Mulder 1-3, Korver 1-4, Hilbrands 1-6, Kragt 1-4, Heyer 0-1, Small 3-8, DeMeulenaere 1-2, Sterk 1-5), Dakota State 16-36 (Elder 4-8, Van Holland 2-8, Costello 0-2, Folkers 6-9, McGreal 3-4, Muilenburg 1-4, Rentz 0-1). Rebounds: Northwestern 46 (Hilbrands 12), Dakota State 40 (Folkers 12). Fouls: Northwestern 20, Dakota State 19. Fouled out: Hilbrands . Assists: Northwestern18 (Hilbrands 8), Dakota State 26 (Elder 9). Steals: Northwestern5 (Sterk 2), Dakota State 4 (Van Holland 2). Turnovers: Northwestern14, Dakota State 12.