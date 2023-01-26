Northwestern men knock off No. 18-ranked Mustangs at home for first time since 2016

SIOUX CITY -- Coming up with a key defensive stop with 10 seconds left in the game, the Northwestern men held on for a 78-74 victory over league leader Morningside Wednesday night, winning at Allee Gym for the first time since 2016.

The loss, Morningside's first at home this season, snapped a seven-game winning streak and knocked the Mustangs out of sole possession of first place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. No. 18-ranked Morningside fell into a tie with Jamestown, with both teams at 10-3. Northwestern, which swept the season series with the Mustangs, moved to just a game back at 9-4.

“I thought our guys did a great job of preparing well. We took care of the basketball and to only have 11 turnovers against Morningside and keep them from getting out in transition is important," Northwestern head coach Kris Korver said.

The Raiders built up an early lead, jumping ahead 16-5 through the first four minutes in part to back-to-back threes from Conner Geddes. Despite keeping their advantage in double-figures through the opening 10 minutes, Morningside stormed back, putting together a 16-3 run in six minutes. Jack Dotzler hit a three to make the score 26-24 with 8:03 to play in the first half.

The teams would continue to battle for the top spot, with Northwestern taking a 43-38 lead into the halftime break.

After the intermission, Northwestern pushed their lead back to 11 on consecutive threes from Craig Sterk with 16:28 in regulation. The largest lead of the game for the Raiders was 12 after a Matt Onken and-one with nine minutes to play.

Trailing 70-58, Morningside went on another run, putting together a 10-2 stretch over five minutes to close the gap to 72-68 with 3:27 left.

With less than a minute on the clock, Morningside had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead. The Mustangs had a second-chance opportunity off of a missed layup, but a missed three led to a runout from Zach LaFave, who gave Northwestern a two-possession lead with 12 seconds on the clock.

Morningside scored on its next possession to again come within two points, but, after a foul, Grant DeMeulenaere hit both free throws to seal the win for the Raiders.

Northwestern's Dillon Carlson led all scorers with 22 points, making six three-pointers. Onken added 15 points.

Sterk finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists, five blocks and four steals.

"I think Sterk was an animal in the paint tonight," Korver said. "He had a couple of game-changing plays for us tonight.”

Dotzler and Ely Doble led Morningside in scoring with 15 points each. Aidan Vanderloo came off the bench to add 12, and Brendan Buckley had 11.

Doble hauled down a team-high nine rebounds, and Vanderloo dished out three assists.

The Northwestern men won at Morningside for the first time since Nov. 22, 2016. It was also the Raiders' first road win over a top-25 opponent since beating No. 12 Briar Cliff on Feb. 28, 2017.

The Raiders and Mustangs each play Jamestown in their next contest.

Northwestern, which improved to 16-5 overall, faces the No. 11-ranked Jamestown Jimmies at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Morningside, which fell to 16-4 overall, travels to Jamestown for a 6 p.m. contest Monday night. The game was rescheduled from earlier this season due to a winter storm.