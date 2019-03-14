KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Northwestern College senior Kassidy De Jong has been named to the NAIA Division II women’s basketball first team All-America squad.
De Jong, an Orange City Unity Christian High School product, finished third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with an 18.35 scoring average and second in rebounding at 7.85 per contest.
An honorable mention pick last season after earning first team honors as a sohomore, De Jong led Northwestern to its second straight Final Four appearance in the national tournament.
Erika Feenstra, a sophomore from Dordt, was a second team pick while De Jong’s teammate, senior Darbi Gustafson, made the third team. Feenstra led the GPAC with a 20.5 scoring average and in field goal percentage (.584) while pulling down 7.65 rebounds per game for a Dordt team that made its first-ever trip to the national tournament.
Gustafson averaged 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 52 percent from the field. She made a last-second shot to send Northwester into the national tournament semifinals after it trailed College of the Ozarks by 17 points in the third quarter.
De Jong was one of three players from the GPAC to make the first team. Junior Philly Lammers of national champion Concordia repeated as a first teamer, while junior Kynedi Cheeseman of Dakota Wesleyan was also a first team pick.
National player of the year Maya Ah You Dias of Eastern Oregon, Kendall Bradbury of Taylor (Ind.) and Kelsie Cleeton of College of the Ozarks were also repeat first team selections.
Shandra Farmer of Hastings College made the second team, as did Mackenzie Cann of Dakota Wesleyan. Sierra Mitchell of Morningside College was an honorable mention honoree. Mitchell, a sophomore, led the Mustangs in scoring at 16.4 points per game, nailing 106 3-pointers.
Drew Olson of Concordia was named National Coach of the Year. Olson led the Bulldogs to their first-ever national title with a 67-59 victory over Southeastern (Fla.) in the championship game. Olson also guided Concordia to the finals in 2015 and 2018.