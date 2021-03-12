Northwestern battles through injuries en-route to NAIA tournament

The Northwestern College men's basketball team has not had it easy this season. With a slew of injuries taking down several of their best players, the Raiders have had to battle to get to the NAIA National Tournament.
The Raiders are 23-5 on the season and currently hold a 13-game winning streak. But in spite of that record, things have not exactly gone smoothly, with key contributors Keegan Van Egdom and Trent Hilbrands out for the season due to injury.
Before their respective injuries, Hilbrands led the team in 3-pointers, and Van Egdom had a team-high .510 3-point percentage.
But with those challenges, have come a few bright spots for the Raiders.
“The next guys have stepped up,” head coach Kris Korver said. “That is why you train the whole group, and the whole team. Bottom-line for us is to be really unselfish and share the basketball, take what the defense gives you. Hopefully we can take good shots, trust each other, set up our defense, and if we do that, we’ve given ourselves a pretty good chance to put together a good ballgame.”
Korver is in his 21st season as the team’s head coach, a tenure that has seen more than 450 wins, and a career winning percentage of 71 percent. For him, just the opportunity to coach basketball in the postseason means a lot, especially after COVID-19 ended last season early.
“Anytime you are playing in March, you’ve got to feel pretty blessed,” Korver said. “I’ve got a great group of guys that I get to coach and be around. I think they’ve bought into what we’re doing, and that is a lot of fun.”
Northwestern freshman senior Alex Van Kalsbeek leads the team with an average of 20.9 points per game, and ranks second behind teammate Craig Sterk, with 202 total rebounds on the season.
The men’s team will play on Saturday in Wichita, Kan. against the winner of Friday’s game between Bethel (Kan.) or Voorhees (S.C.), which was completed after the Journal’s deadline.
Red Raiders WBB rely on each other
For the Northwestern women, head coach Chris Yaw says that his team has been successful this year because it hasn’t had to rely on just one star player. Instead, several girls have stepped up and taken over key roles on the Raiders’ squad.
Senior Sammy Blum has a team-high 381 points, and a 13.6 points per game average this season, while Molly Schany has put up 349 total points, and an average of 12.5 points per game.
Five Raiders players have over 200 points on the season.
Schany also leads the team with 180 total rebounds, one of four players who has pulled in at least 100 boards for the Raiders.
“It’s definitely a group that performs by committee,” Yaw said. “We don’t anybody that averages over 15 points, and it’s pretty spread out.”
On Friday, the Raiders beat the College of the Ozarks, 82-69, in the first round of the NAIA tournament. The team will play on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Clarke, for a spot at the 16-team tournament finals site in Sioux City.
Clarke comes into the game with a 21-2 overall record.
“There is some pretty good size on their team,” Yaw said. “I would anticipate it will be a little bit of a battle of tempo. We want to play really fast and get the ball up and down, and they are probably wired the other way, to have a little bit longer half court possessions offensively."
The Raiders ended their season last year with a loss to Morningside in the GPAC Tournament quarterfinals, but saw the effects that COVID-19 had on the schools that missed out on a chance to play at the NAIA Tournament because of the pandemic.
Now, with a chance to play on the big stage themselves, the Raiders are making sure to soak in every moment. This season, no game was guaranteed.