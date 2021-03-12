Northwestern battles through injuries en-route to NAIA tournament

The Northwestern College men's basketball team has not had it easy this season. With a slew of injuries taking down several of their best players, the Raiders have had to battle to get to the NAIA National Tournament.

The Raiders are 23-5 on the season and currently hold a 13-game winning streak. But in spite of that record, things have not exactly gone smoothly, with key contributors Keegan Van Egdom and Trent Hilbrands out for the season due to injury.

Before their respective injuries, Hilbrands led the team in 3-pointers, and Van Egdom had a team-high .510 3-point percentage.

But with those challenges, have come a few bright spots for the Raiders.

“The next guys have stepped up,” head coach Kris Korver said. “That is why you train the whole group, and the whole team. Bottom-line for us is to be really unselfish and share the basketball, take what the defense gives you. Hopefully we can take good shots, trust each other, set up our defense, and if we do that, we’ve given ourselves a pretty good chance to put together a good ballgame.”