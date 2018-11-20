ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — A.J. Green scored 15 points, including a key basket down the stretch, as the Northern Iowa Panthers held off the Old Dominion Monarchs 54-53 in the fourth-place game of the Paradise Jam tournament Monday night.
With Northern Iowa (3-2) ahead 29-21 with 19:33 left, Old Dominion (2-3) rallied to tie the game four times, the last at 50-all with 2:15 left. But Green hit a jumper 22 seconds later to put the Panthers back in the lead for good.
Isaiah Brown made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining to give Northern Iowa some breathing room.
Ahmad Caver, who finished with a game-high 24 points for Old Dominion, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.
No. 12 Kansas State defeated Missouri 82-67 Monday night in the Paradise Jam championship game.