OMAHA -- A 21-7 run spanning most of the third quarter helped Creighton defeat Nebraska, 74-65 at D.J. Sokol Arena on Sunday.
Tatum Rembao entered the afternoon averaging 6.8 points per game, but the sophomore provided career-highs with 18 points and six assists for Creighton (2-4), which clinched a third straight victory over the Huskers for the first time in 45 all-time meetings between the in-state rivals. Teammate Audrey Faber attained her second double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Olivia Elger contributed 16 points.
Rallying from a 10-8 deficit, Nebraska (2-5) reversed fortunes with an 8-0 run over a span of 74 seconds to move ahead 22-18, with Maddie Simon and Kate Cain scoring all eight Husker points in that span.
Creighton regained the lead after consecutive three-point plays by Temi Carda, only to see Nebraska own the 28-27 halftime edge after a bucket by Grace Mitchell in the final minute of the second quarter.
Nebraska drew within 62-57 with 3:20 to play, but a Faber lay-up and Elger three-pointer upped the margin to double-figures (67-57) with 1:55 to go.
Haiby topped NU with 17 points, while Cain scored 12 to reach double-figures. The Huskers entered the game with 10 straight contests of five or more three-pointers, but sank just 2-of-22 long-range shots on the afternoon.