Resilient Hawkeyes earn first Big Ten win

IOWA CITY, Iowa — When Maryland made its move Monday, Iowa didn't blink.

The Hawkeyes withstood repeated runs by the Terrapins to earn their first Big Ten victory of the season, holding on for an 80-75 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"We maintained our composure. Maryland is a team that goes on runs, 13-0, 11-2, that's what they do," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "They'll go 8-for-10, 8-for-11, you guard against it. You changes defenses, run sets, use fresh bodies, do what you can.''

Iowa never got rattled, kept working.

"I thought our toughness was the difference,'' said Keegan Murray, who matched a career high with 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting. "In the Big Ten, every game is going to be a battle and I felt down the stretch, we showed a lot of toughness.''

Murray displayed that late, scoring his final points on a putback with 36 seconds remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 76-70 margin, enough of a cushion to hold off the Terrapins.

"I had a feeling this would be a close game. Maryland's a good team, has good talent, and in close games you have to get stops, you have to make some plays. We did a good job of that when we needed it most,'' McCaffery said.

Iowa used a run of nine unanswered points over a four-minute stretch in the second half to distance itself from Maryland.

The Terrapins pulled within 59-58 on a 3-point basket by Eric Ayala with 9 minutes, 10 seconds remaining before the Hawkeyes answered with a flurry.

Baskets by Ahron Ulis and Tony Perkins extended the Iowa margin, which grew to 66-58 on a 3-pointer by Murray with 5:56 left.

A pair of free throws by Perkins with 5:32 to go grew the Hawkeye edge to double digits before Maryland made one final push.

The Terrapins came as close at 77-75 on a 3-pointer by Ayala before Jordan Bohannon hit three-of-four free throws over the final :07 to secure the victory.

"We needed this one. To go 0-3 in a conference like the Big Ten, it would have been tough,'' Murray said.

After leading by a dozen points on two occasions in the first half and trailing by four points at halftime, Iowa traded baskets with Maryland for the first seven minutes of the second half.

The Hawkeyes took their first lead in nearly 14 minutes at 54-53 when Murray knocked down a 3-point basket from the left wing with 12:08 left in the game.

Joe Toussaint, who finished with nine assists to match his point total, fed Perkins on the break for a lay-up on the ensuing possession, giving Iowa a 56-53 lead that stuck.

Filip Rebraca added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) while Ayala led five Terrapins in double figures with a 19-point game.

Maryland (8-5, 0-2) overcame a fast start by Iowa to carry a 40-36 lead into the second half.

Quicker to the boards, quicker to 50-50 balls and quicker to the basket, the Hawkeyes knocked down 8-of-11 shots – scoring on putbacks of two of those three misses – to build a double-digit lead just over five minutes into the game.

"Everything was clicking at the beginning,'' Toussaint said. "It was the start we were hoping for.''

The Iowa edge reached 22-10 when Murray buried a 3-point basket with 13:02 to go in the half.

The nation’s scoring leader added to his collection of 16 first-half points to leave the Hawkeyes in front 24-12 with 11:42 remaining before going cold from the field.

"I kept getting open, kept getting shots and they kept falling,'' Murray said.

But, Iowa hit just seven of the last 23 shots it attempted in the half as the Terrapins rallied.

Five Terrapins contributed to a run of 11 unanswered points, pulling Maryland within 24-23 on a 3-pointer by Fatts Russell with 8:32 to go in the half.

Russell tied the game at 26-26 a little over a minute later and later gave the Terrapins their first lead of the game, knocking down a 3-pointer with 5:51 to go to move Maryland in front 33-30.

