VERMILLION, S.D. -- In the long and storied annals of South Dakota vs. South Dakota State women’s basketball, the latest installment ranked up there with the best of them.
Playing in front of a packed house at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, the Coyotes outlasted their in-state rivals 105-98 in two overtimes Sunday.
There were so many ebbs and flows that it would be difficult to chronicle all of them. Highlights, however, abounded.
South Dakota, 14-3 overall and 2-1 in the Summit League, trailed by seven points in the first overtime but rallied to force a second,
Ciara Duffy scored a career-high 28 points and the junior went over 1,000 for her career. Hannah Sjerven came off the bench for her best game in a Coyote uniform, scoring a career-high 23 points to go along with nine rebounds.
USD let an early 11-point lead slip away before settling for a 39-37 advantage at intermission. SDSU went on an 11-0 run early in the third quarter and forged a 56-51 lead after three quarters and regulation ended in controversy.
With the score tied 80-80 and the final seconds ticking away, Duffy drove to the hoop and dished off to Sjerven, whose shot was knocked away as the horn sounded. USD fans voiced their displeasure with a chorus of boos.
Things then looked bleak for the Coyotes when SDSU snapped an 82-82 tie with seven unanswered points in the first overtime. USD, though, fought back to tie it at 91-91 on two free throws by Duffy with 18.3 seconds remaining and the Jacks missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Allison Arens, who finished with 20 points, hit the first basket in the second overtime. SDSU’s All-American Macy Miller, who poured in a career-high 31 points and became the first player in school history to reach 2,000 career points, knotted it again with two free throws.
Sjerven, a 6-2 transfer from New Mexico, put the Coyotes up for good with a bucket, although it was still tense until the two-minute mark.
With USD clinging to a 97-95 lead, the Jacks turned it over and fouled Allison Arens, who made both free throws with two minutes remaining in the second overtime. Arens then made a huge defensive play at the other end when she scrambled for a loose ball and saved it off an SDSU player and out of bounds.
That led to two more free throws by Sjerven. The Coyotes made eight in the second overtime and were 31 of 41 from the stripe for the game.
It was a good bounce-back win for USD, which had a 15-game Summit League winning streak snapped at Denver on Thursday.
“That was just a great college basketball game and certainly it’s easier to say on our end because we came out on top,” USD Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “The atmosphere for a women’s basketball game with the fans, the energy that was in the arena and the way that both teams battled back from different runs during the course of the game speaks volumes to the efforts of our ladies and the South Dakota State players gave.”
Chloe Lamb chipped in 13 points for the Coyotes, including five in a row with SDSU leading 70-67 with two minutes left in regulation. Monica Arens also contributed 13 points and four assists off the bench.
Duffy, who went over 1,000 on a putback late in regulation, was just shy of a triple-double with nine rebounds and seven assists.
“Our fans were incredible and you could see down the stretch that the electric environment was what carried us through,” Duffy said. “It’s so great to get to play at home again in front of such awesome fans for this big game.
“In games like this, it’s such a long game and there are highs and lows with the lead changing I don’t know how many times. That’s when we really have to trust each other and our coaches and with this group that’s not very difficult to do.”
South Dakota State (10-6, 2-1) had five players foul out and the Coyotes two. The teams combined to shoot 71 free throws.
“We got in foul trouble and that was certainly an issue,” SDSU Coach Aaron Johnston said. “We had a couple chances to win and just didn’t make the shot we needed to or get a rebound when we needed to. We still scored 80 points, played well enough to win in regulation and the first overtime but just kind of ran out of some steam in the last overtime.”
Miller made a 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds left in regulation, tying it at 80-80. The senior from Mitchell, South Dakota, pulled down six rebounds and handed out five assists.
Tagyn Larson and Myah Selland tallied 19 points each for the Jacks and Madison Guebert added 15 points.
The rematch, in case you’re wondering, will be Feb. 24 in Brookings. And, there’s a good chance the teams will meet again in the Summit League tournament.