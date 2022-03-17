Rocky Mountain advances to NAIA women's basketball quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY – A historic season continues for Rocky Mountain College’s women’s basketball team.

The Battlin’ Bears rode another dominant defensive performance to a 66-53 victory over Wayland Baptist on Thursday night in the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16.

Rocky, after winning its third-ever national tournament game and third of the season, advances to the quarterfinals where Thomas More awaits.

Wayland Baptist had not lost a game since Jan. 20 entering Thursday, a span of 14 games. The Flying Queens also came into the Round of 16 sporting the NAIA’s fourth-best scoring offense at 84.2 points per game.

Not only did Rocky hold Wayland Baptist to 34.4 percent shooting, but the Battlin’ Bears limited the Flying Queens to a season-low 53 points, including just 10 in the fourth quarter.

“These kids from Day 1, it’s kinda been our calling card, ‘hey you gotta defend,’” Rocky coach Wes Keller said. “Defend, defend, defend. If you do that and buy into that, you’ll always have a chance or an opportunity to win the ball game. Even if you’re not shooting great…Just very, very happy right now.”

Rocky led by five points entering the fourth quarter and by just one possession with 6 minutes, 12 seconds to play. After going back-and-forth with Wayland Baptist for the better part of three and a half quarters, Rocky used a 7-0 run to seize a 10-point advantage with under four minutes to play.

Gracee Lekvold, the Frontier Conference’s Freshman of the Year, kicked off the run with a triple, one of her three 3-pointers in the win. Lekvold totaled eight fourth-quarter points on her way to a career-high 13.

“It feels good to see my freshman step up and in big times like that…Corner threes, top-of-the-key threes, everything, I’m proud of her,” Rocky senior N’Dea Flye said.

Lekvold pulled down seven rebounds and dished out two assists in the win, while fellow freshman Dominique Stephens chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and two assists off the bench.

Stephens, who is from Hamilton, New Zealand, was playing with a little extra motivation on Thursday. Her parents spent two days traveling from abroad to watch Stephens play collegiate basketball for the first time.

“It was amazing,” Stephens said. “It’s obviously really important to do it for yourself and for your team. My family gets to watch me through live streams, but it’s completely different hearing [my dad] whistle in the stands, I know it’s him. The atmosphere was amazing.”

Stephens, as well as Mackenzie Dethman, were two of the primary defenders tasked with slowing Kaylee Edgemon, Wayland Baptist’s leading scorer. Edgemon, who averages nearly 20 points per game, totaled just two points in the first half and finished with nine points on 4-for-11 shooting.

“I thought [Stephens] did a really nice job on Kaylee Edgemon, blocked her shot a couple times,” Keller said. “Then Gracee, she’s our little bulldog. She’s just tough. She’s a winner and comes from a winning program. Just so happy for her tonight. She hadn’t been shooting from the 3-point line the best lately, but she hit some big ones tonight.”

Game-sealing runs like Rocky pulled off on Thursday are nothing new. Just last week, the Battlin’ Bears entered into a 17-0 fourth-quarter run in a double digit victory over Dakota State that sent Rocky to the Round of 16.

“I think it’s a mindset and a toughness that we’re gonna wear [teams] down,” Keller said. “Our kids believe that they’re conditioned. They put a lot of time in in the weight room and it’s paying off.”

Kloie Thatcher scored a team-high 15 points for Rocky in the win. She knocked down two 3-pointers, including one that gave the Battlin’ Bears an eight-point advantage toward the end of the third quarter.

Flye, freshly removed from a 29-point triple-double in the opening round, neared that plateau again with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. While the shots weren’t necessarily falling for Flye on Thursday, she found her teammates from buckets four times in the second half, and rebounded when it mattered, pulling down five in the game’s final 10 minutes.

“I thought N’Dea did a nice job setting people up tonight,” Keller said. “Give her a lot of credit. She didn’t press, if you will, and try to force too many things. We’re dang good when she’s getting other people involved.”

“I’m a super senior, this is my fifth year, so for me, it’s time to go out with a bang,” Flye said. “This is my last time being able to play college basketball. It’s three more games that are not guaranteed. One more game guaranteed, three games to go. I’m glad they put me in this role and that they look up to me.”

So how many more chapters does Rocky’s historic season have left? Well, at least one more. With a tough defense and an even tougher mindset, the Battlin’ Bears are just three wins away from a national championship.

“I’ve told this team from day one, ‘you can go as far as you want to go. That’s up to you guys,’” Keller said. “Give our kids credit tonight. Wayland Baptist averages 84 [points] a game and got 53 tonight. You gotta defend to have a chance to move on in these tournaments.”

Thomas More, last season’s runner-up, awaits on Saturday. Thomas More blew past Bryan (Tenn.) in the Round of 16, scoring 95 points and shooting 50 percent from the field in the process.

It’ll be another challenge for Rocky’s defense, and another chance to make history.

“I feel great, we all feel great,” Flye said. “We got past the first round. Elite 8. I mean what better way to be right now…We have a rest day tomorrow and we gotta get right back to it for the Elite 8. We got past this round. Let’s keep making history. We just made history yet again for our school so now we gotta take care of business on Saturday.”

