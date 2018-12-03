STORM LAKE, Iowa | Holly Schneider supplied 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals while leading Buena Vista’s women’s basketball team to a 67-54 win over Nebraska Christian Monday night at Siebens Fieldhouse.
Destiny Einerwold added a career-high 13 points for Buena Vista (4-4), which won for the second time in its last three games. Morgan Muhlbauer contributed 11 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.
Buena Vista snapped an 8-8 tie as Muhlbauer hit a jump shot with 3:33 left in the first quarter. Muhlbauer scored four points in an 11-2 run that ended the opening frame, a spurt that also included three-point baskets from Hannah Appleseth and Cassy Miller.
From there, the Beavers never lost their lead. Buena Vista forced 28 turnovers and recorded 17 steals, as Erin Gerke and Schneider added four and three steals, respectively.
Buena Vista will play an American Rivers Conference game at Simpson Wednesday night.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN (54)
Camry Porter 3-9 1-1 7, Jazmyne Santiel 6-16 3-6 17, Alexis Frondarina 4-8 0-0 9, April Eldridge 1-4 1-1 3, Kayla Bloodworth 0-6 3-4 3, Jessica Hinde 0-1 0-0 0, Jerrica Perez 1-3 0-0 2, Justice Alioth 0-0 0-2 0, Rebecca Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Amparan Aleita 0-1 0-0 0, Tristyn Dunivant 2-3 0-0 5, Bianca Casares 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 20-57 10-16 54.
BUENA VISTA (67)
Erin Gerke 2-7 0-0 5, Destiny Einerwold 5-9 2-3 13, Holly Schneider 7-17 2-5 18, Erin Streit 1-6 3-4 5, Hannah Appleseth 2-8 1-2 6, McKenna Whitehill 0-3 5-6 5, Cassy Miller 1-5 0-0 3, Jenn Poots 0-0 1-2 1, Morgan Muhlbauer 4-11 3-6 11, Jade Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Christina Schauer 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole L:ange 0-0 0-2 0, Kiara Sporrer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 17-30 67.
Nebraska Christian;10;12;16;16;--;54
Buena Vista;19;18;13;17;--;67
Three-point goals – Nebraska Christian 4-15 (Santiel 2-6, Dunivant 1-2, Frondarina 1-4, Eldridge 0-1, Perez 0-1, Porter 0-1), Buena Vista 6-27 (Schneider 2-6, Einerwold 1-3, Gerke 1-3, Appleseth 1-4, Miller 1-4, Sporrer 0-1, Whitehill 0-1, Muhlbauer 0-2). Rebounds – Nebraska Christian 40 (Santiel 8), Buena Vista 51 (Muhlbauer 13). Assists – Nebraska Christian 12 (Frondarina 4), Buena Vista 15 (Schneider 5). Total fouls – Nebraska Christian 22, Buena Vista 20. Fouled out – Bloodworth. Turnovers – Nebraska Christian 28, Buena Vista 22.