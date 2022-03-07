SDSU disposes of Coyotes in Summit semifinal

SIOUX FALLS – The University of South Dakota men's basketball team ran into the hottest team on Monday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The uber-talented South Dakota State Jackrabbits socked USD 83-60 in a Summit League tournament semifinal.

SDSU was dominant from start to finish while stretching its winning streak to 20 straight games. The Jacks won their 29th game of the season – a school record – and advanced to Tuesday’s championship game against either North Dakota State or Oral Roberts.

Only Murray State has won as many games in a row as the Jackrabbits, who went through the entire Summit League season without a loss.

South Dakota, which beat Kansas City on Sunday to reach the semifinal, won six of its final eight games to finish at 19-12, but couldn’t keep up with the Jackrabbits in this one.

SDSU made 20 of 29 shots in the first half, storming to a 55-30 lead and never looked back. An announced crowd of 10,418 – predominantly dressed in blue – was loud and vocal in support of the winners.

“You can see how good South Dakota State is offensively,” USD Coach Todd Lee said. “I thought we were giving effort but they were making tough shots.

“That’s why you want to finish first or second (in the conference) because you get that extra day off. We were in a slugfest last night and they came out fresh and played really well.”

Douglas Wilson (21) and Baylor Scheierman (18) combined for 39 points on 14 of 20 shooting for the Jacks. Freshman Zeke Mayo chipped in 13 points.

The three had a combined 40 points by intermission and SDSU committed just one turnover. Mayo was 5-for-6 on 3-point shots and scored all of his points in the first half.

Scheierman, a 6-6 sophomore and the Summit League Player of the Year, had 15 points before the break, while Wilson tossed in 12 of his game-high 21 by halftime.

“We’ve had some good offensive halves this season, but we were definitely locked in,” Scheirman said. “We took what they were giving us and took good shots and I think that’s why we shot so well. We’re a pretty electric offensive team, especially when we’re getting the shots we want to get.”

Kruz-Perrot Hunt scored 19 points to lead South Dakota, while Mason Archambault added 10 points. The Coyotes shot 44 percent, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range.

“We were pretty locked in defensively in the first half and made it pretty hard for them to score,” said SDSU Coach Eric Henderson, a former Wayne State College hooper. “When we were getting stops we were able to play with some pace offensively and our guys were terrific. They made unselfish plays, shared the basketball like they have all year. We’re happy with tonight’s outcome, but really looking forward to tomorrow.”

It didn’t help matters any for USD when Tasos Kamateros, its versatile 6-foot-8 post, picked up his second foul less than three minutes into the game. Kamateros had to sit for most of the remainder of the first half and played just 29 minutes in total.

Despite the large deficit, the Coyotes fought hard the rest of the game, outscoring SDSU 30-28 in the second half.

But USD was outrebounded 34-19 and outscored 13-5 from the free throw line.

South Dakota has a lot to look forward to next season, without a senior on its roster.

Plus, the Coyotes will regain the services of A.J. Plitzuweit, one of the top players in the league last season who suffered a horrific knee injury late last season and missed the entire 2021-22 campaign.

“I loved this season, it was a great season and we fought to the end,” Perrott-Hunt said. “We got 19 wins, that was amazing for the program. We look forward to next season.”

This was the fourth time the longtime rivals have met in the conference tournament. SDSU has won all four.

The season, however, may not be completely over for USD. It has received invitations for other postseason tournaments and could choose to accept one of those.

