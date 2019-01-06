VERMILLION, S.D. – Already ravaged by injury, the South Dakota men’s basketball team took another hit on Sunday when leading scorer Trey Burch-Manning was unable to answer the bell against arch-rival South Dakota State.
Burch-Manning, averaging 12.3 points per game, was wearing a boot on his right foot after suffering a stress fracture. Coach Todd Lee said the 6-6 senior will be out indefinitely.
Without Burch-Manning and only eight healthy players on hand, the odds were against the Coyotes despite a sold-out crowd of 6,014, the most to ever watch basketball at the three-year-old facility.
Then, South Dakota State surprised the Coyotes with a zone defense that baffled the hosts offense the entire way, leading to a 79-61 Jackrabbits’ victory.
SDSU, 12-6 overall, cruised despite a rare scant offensive performance by All-American and reigning Summit League Player of the Year Mike Daum. The 6-9 Daum, averaging 23.7 points per game, had only one basket and four points.
However, there were plenty of others to pick up the slack as all four of the rest of the Jacks starters scored double figures. SDSU, 2-1 in the Summit, bounced back from a loss to Purdue Fort Wayne in its last outing.
Stanley Umude was a bright spot offensively for South Dakota, tossing in a game-high 26 points. But the Coyotes shot just 32.8 percent from the field and fell behind early against a talented SDSU squad.
“They threw a zone at us and made us a little stagnant offensively,” said USD guard Triston Simpson. “We thought they might do it but we weren’t 100 percent sure. We’ll be better prepared next time we play against a zone.”
Freshman Alex Arians reached career highs in points (19) and assists (5), while matching his previous best in rebounds with 10. Tyler Flatten led the Jacks with 20 points and also pulled down a career-high nine rebounds to go along with three assists and three steals.
David Jenkins and Tevin King each tallied 14 points while Daum was not totally silenced, raking down 10 caroms.
“Obviously we weren’t prepared to play against a 2-3 zone,” Lee said. “We’ve gone against some 2-3 zone this year, our issue is we just don’t have inside presence so a lot of it is perimeter oriented and we didn’t shoot the ball very well.
“But we hung in there. I thought if we wouldn’t have had a couple defensive lapses and made a couple stops we were right there. Our guys played hard. This is the toughest year I’ve been apart of for injuries in the 30 years I’ve been coaching basketball.”
USD’s only lead came when Cody Kelley, who finished with 11 points, opened the game with a 3-pointer. The Jacks scored the next seven points and led by as many as 13 points in the first half before settling for a 37-25 cushion at the break.
The Coyotes came as close as eight points in the second half, but SDSU went on an 18-5 run to open up an insurmountable lead.
“Any time you get a win, especially in a rivalry game, it felt like our guys had great focus,” SDSU Coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We played the game we needed to play on the defensive end of the floor for sure in the first half I thought we were great. Sharing the basketball was real important and the guys did a great job with that.
“Playing a 2-3 zone is something we don’t do all the time. It’s something we felt like may have been able to throw them off balance a little bit. He (Burch-Manning) is an impactful player for them and I commend Mike for his sportsmanship because Daum tried to make sure he did everything he could to kind of neutralize that by having the poorest game I’ve seen him play. Neither team’s best player had much of an impact on the game.”
South Dakota (7-9, 1-2) returns to action Sunday, hosting Purdue Fort Wayne at 1 o’clock.