SIOUX CITY -- Skyler Snider scored plenty of points in high school, becoming the all-time leading scorer in Kearney (Neb.) High School history.
The 5-10 Snider had her best game in a Morningside College uniform Wednesday, leading the Mustangs to an 89-46 Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball victory over Doane at Allee Gym.
Snider started her collegiate career at NCAA Division I Seton Hall and played last season at Daytona State College in Florida.
Mustang Coach Jamie Sale was happy to add Snider to his roster, mainly because he needed some offensive punch after losing leading scorer Madison Braun to graduation.
Snider showcased a variety of shots en route to tallying 21 as the No. 11 (NAIA Division II) Mustangs moved to 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in the GPAC.
“She really got to the basket well and is a very athletic player,” Sale said. “When she comes off that pick and roll she’s really hard to guard because she sees the floor really well. Early in the year she had a hard time finishing near the basket but did a lot better job of finishing today.”
Sydney Hupp had a strong all-around game, charting a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds go along with two steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
Sierra Mitchell, the nation’s second-leading scorer with 22.5 points per game, was limited to nine but 13 different Morningside players made the scoring chart.
Haleigh Melstad, a freshman from Vermillion, South Dakota, hit two 3-pointers and also reached double figures with 10 points.
Snider came off the bench to score 12 first-half points, staking Morningside to a 39-19 advantage. Doane (2-6, 0-5) had all kinds of trouble with the Mustang defense, shooting just 28 percent from the field.
It didn’t get much better for the Tigers in the second half as it wound up making just 18 of 51 for 35.3 percent. The Mustangs, meanwhile, shot 53.3 percent from the field, led by Snider with 7-for-10.
“It’s been a struggle so far this year but I knew one of these games it was going to happen,” Snider said. “We have a lot of different girls that can score but tonight not everyone was scoring so I thought I would step up and at last try and score.”
Snider said she came to Morningside to be closer to home, where she flourished as a prep, pouring in over 1,300 points.
“I had friends who go here so I thought I would come and try it out. I like the coaches and team really well and the atmosphere. It’s a good fit.”
Sale has been using a number of different combinations to try and ignite an offense that so far hasn’t produced to his liking.
“Teams the last couple of games have really tried to take Sierra away,” Sale said. “When they do that we need other people to step up and Skyler can score. We need to do a better job of ball movement and getting other people open and having other options other than just throwing it to Sierra.”
Morningside stretched its lead to 64-29 at the end of the third quarter. Melstad had all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter. Lauren Schmidt paced Doane with 16 points.
The Mustangs bounced back from their first loss, a 91-66 beatdown at the hands of Northwestern last Saturday.
Morningside is idle until Nov. 28 when it travels to meet top-ranked Concordia.