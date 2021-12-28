South Dakota basketball game gets canceled because of COVID-19

Vermillion, S.D.-- The University of South Dakota men's basketball team will not play its scheduled matchup against the University of North Dakota on Thursday, due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Summit League made the announcement on Tuesday. In addition to the USD game, the league also canceled the Omaha vs. UMKC men's matchup and the Oral Roberts at Denver women's game on Dec. 30.

Additionally, the league axed the Jan. 1 men's South Dakota State vs. North Dakota, and Denver vs. Kansas City men's matchups, along with the women's game between Kansas City and Denver.

According to the press release, the games will be ruled a no-contest, and will not be rescheduled.

USD's next game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, at North Dakota State.

