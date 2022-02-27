South Dakota men's basketball defeats Oral Roberts in regular season finale

TULSA, Okla.-- The University of South Dakota men's basketball team finished the regular season in strong fashion on Saturday, as the Coyotes erased a one-point halftime deficit to defeat Oral Roberts, 92-87.

The Coyotes trailed at halftime, 42-41, but outscored Oral Roberts in the second half, 51-45, to claim the win.

Tasos Kamateros scored a team-high 23 points for USD, while Erik Oliver put up 13, and Kruz Perott-Hunt and Mason Archambault both scored 12 points apiece for USD. Perrott-Hunt also pulled in eight rebounds.

Francis Lacis and Elijah Lufile both led the Golden Eagles with 15 points, and Lufile earned a double-double, with 12 rebounds.

As a team, USD outshot Oral Roberts in the game, 52.1 percent to 48.5, with the Coyotes shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point territory.

USD finishes the regular season at 18-11 overall, 11-7 in Summit League play. The Coyotes will play next on March 6 against Kansas City, in the first round of the Summit League Tournament.

