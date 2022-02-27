 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

South Dakota men's basketball defeats Oral Roberts in regular season finale

  • 0
USD vs Oral Roberts men's basketball

USD's Stanley Umude passes to USD's Tasos Kamateros (34) wil ebeing guarded by Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor (0) during University of South Dakota vs Oral Roberts men's basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

TULSA, Okla.-- The University of South Dakota men's basketball team finished the regular season in strong fashion on Saturday, as the Coyotes erased a one-point halftime deficit to defeat Oral Roberts, 92-87. 

The Coyotes trailed at halftime, 42-41, but outscored Oral Roberts in the second half, 51-45, to claim the win. 

Tasos Kamateros scored a team-high 23 points for USD, while Erik Oliver put up 13, and Kruz Perott-Hunt and Mason Archambault both scored 12 points apiece for USD. Perrott-Hunt also pulled in eight rebounds. 

Francis Lacis and Elijah Lufile both led the Golden Eagles with 15 points, and Lufile earned a double-double, with 12 rebounds. 

As a team, USD outshot Oral Roberts in the game, 52.1 percent to 48.5, with the Coyotes shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point territory. 

USD finishes the regular season at 18-11 overall, 11-7 in Summit League play.  The Coyotes will play next on March 6 against Kansas City, in the first round of the Summit League Tournament. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Remsen St. Mary's boys defeat Newell-Fonda

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News