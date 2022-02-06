South Dakota men's basketball falls to SDSU

VERMILLION, S.D.-- The University of South Dakota men's basketball team fell to in-state rival South Dakota State on Saturday in front of the home fans, as the Jackrabbits came away with a 89-79 win over the Coyotes.

SDSU scored 40 points in the first half to go into the break with a five-point lead, and then outscored USD in the second half, 49-44, to claim the 10-point win.

Douglas Wilson led the way for the Jackrabbits offense with 25 points, while Baylor Scheierman scored 15, along with 10 rebounds. Two other Jackrabbits scored in double figures, as Luke Appel put up 13 and Alex Arians had 11.

Six USD playes scored more than 10, led by Kruz Peott-Hunt's 15 point performance, followed by Mason Archambault with 14, Hunter Goodrick with 13, Xavier Fulle with 12, Tasos Kamateros with 11, and Boogie Anderson with 10 points scored.

As a team, the Coyotes shot 46.2 percent from the field, while SDSU combined to hit 60 percent of their shots.

The win improves South Dakota State to 21-4 overall and 12-0 in conference play, while USD fall to 13-9, and 6-5 against Summit League foes.

South Dakota will play Monday night, at North Dakota State.

