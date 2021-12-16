South Dakota men's basketball holds Bellarmine scoreless late to win by 14 points

The University of South Dakota men’s basketball team ended the non-conference schedule on a high note Wednesday.

The Coyotes limited the Bellarmine Knights scoreless for more than five minutes at Sanford Coyote Sports Complex and beat the Knights 78-64.

Bellarmine’s Dylan Penn made two free throws with 10 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the game that put the Knights up 51-46, but that’s when the Coyotes’ defense made its stand.

USD’s defense held the Knights to five missed shots and one missed free throw in the second-half lockdown, while the Coyotes’ defense forced Bellarmine to four turnovers.

Bellarmine ended its drought with two made free throws from C.J. Fleming, which came with 5:31 to go.

Coyotes coach Todd Lee was pleased to see that defense turn up in the non-conference finale.

“Defense won the game for us, and that always makes a coach happy,” Lee said. “The second half, they ended up shooting 28 percent and turned the ball over 12 times … we’re shooting 54 percent. We made a couple adjustments. We guarded them 1-on-1, and I thought Damani Hayes on Dylan Penn was a big one for us.

“We’re going to have to guard,” Lee added. “We’re not a team that is going to outscore you very often at all. We’re going to have to defend and we did that in the second half. Guard, rebound — which I know we will — and take care of the ball, and we pretty much did those things.”

The Knights led 38-35, and Lee went into the locker room to tell his team to keep holding on and guard the ball better.

At halftime, Penn had 10 points and made five out of 10 shots. He also had two rebounds. Hayes and Xavier Fuller limited Penn to nine second-half points, making just three of nine attempts in the final 20 minutes.

Hayes hurt his thumb earlier in the week, but he wanted to play. He played with a brace on that thumb.

“That just shows the kind of person Damani is,” Lee said. “Damani came out to practice and said he wanted to play. He’s a 4.0 biomedical engineering student, and he was disappointed that he was going to get a ‘B’ this semester in a class I can’t pronounce.”

However, Penn didn’t score for about eight-and-a-half minutes, and the Knights needed to rely on someone else to score points.

That defense allowed the Coyotes to get into a 15-4 run, and build a lead as many as 15 during the final minute of the game.

Erik Oliver and Kruz Perrott-Hunt closed out the run on back-to-back 3-pointers.

“I’m proud of the way the guys finished the week,” Lee said.

Fuller led the Coyotes with 20 points while Perrott-Hunt scored 19. He made all eight free-throw attempts he took and most of those came late in the win.

As a team, USD was 26-for-32 from the line.

The Coyotes have won two straight games going into Summit League play, which starts Monday at home with a 7 p.m. game against Oral Roberts.

Fuller said that getting those two wins were key going into next week.

“That gives us all the confidence right now,” Fuller said. “We don’t lose at home, and we’re going to keep that mindset. So, defense is going to win us games, and we’re not going to take that lightly.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.