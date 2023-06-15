The University of South Dakota men's basketball team will be among the teams at the Arizona Tip-Off at the begininings of the 2023-24 season.

South Dakota's campaign will include a stop at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the tournament will take place from Nov. 17-19.

"We are excited about this event as Intersport’s tournaments are well run and well attended,” South Dakota head coach Eric Peterson said in a press release. “Being able to play in a location where we have alumni, donors, fans, and former players was a huge factor in us deciding to play in Arizona.”

Prior to USD, Peterson went 52-15 at Williston State College in western South Dakota, where he also served as athletic director. He also served as an assistant under Craig Smith at Utah State and Utah. Peterson is the 20th head coach of the South Dakota men's program after taking over for Todd Lee in March of 2022.

The Coyotes will be one of eight teams at the inaugural tournmaent. Teams are dividided into two divisions -- the Cactus Division and the Desert Division.

As part of the competition, each Cactus Division team will host a Desert Division opponent in non-conference play leading up to the tournament. That will send the Coyotes to Chicago on Chicago on Nov. 13 to take on DePaul.

South Dakota, VMI, Northern Arizona and Purdue-Fort Wayne will make up the Desert Division while DePaul, South Carolina, Grand Canyon and San Francisco will comprise the Cactus Division.

All teams will play on the opening day of the tournament on Nov. 17. The Desert Division will play its consolation game and championship on Nov. 18 and the Cactus Division will follow the same format, but play the third-place game and championship on Nov. 19.

Desert Diamond Arena is located across the street from State Farm Stadium, which will host the 2024 Final Four.

South Dakota will enter its second season under head coach Eric Peterson.

Last season the Coyotes went 12-19. While the club maintained a winning record at home (8-6), struggles on the road were apparent at the team went 2-11 in road games along with a 2-2 mark in neutral site contests.

South Dakota was 7-11 in Summit League play to finish sixth among the nine teams in the conference.

This season, the Coyotes will feature freshman Isaac Bruns from Dakota Valley as well as junior Paul Bruns, Isaac's older borther, from the same alma mater.

Paul Bruns started out at North Dakota, but transfered to South Dakota prior to last season and played in all 31 games for the Coyotes (five starts). In those, he averaged 23.5 minutes per game and scored 8.9 points per contest.

Paul was a two-time Class A Player of the Year in South Dakota while at Dakota Valley. As a prep senior, he averaged 27.5 points per game to go with 13 rebounds.