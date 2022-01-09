South Dakota State thumps South Dakota men's basketball

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Zeke Mayo scored a season-high 21 points and Baylor Scheierman didn’t miss a shot in totaling 19 points in an 84-65 South Dakota State win against South Dakota Saturday inside Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (13-4) stayed unbeaten in Summit League play at 4-0 while South Dakota (7-7), playing for the first time since Dec. 22, fell to 0-3.

Mason Archambault scored 16 points to lead four South Dakota players in double figures. Hunter Goodrick tied his career-high of 15 points. Boogie Anderson and Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 10 points each. The Coyotes were down a starter and a key bench player and played with a seven-person rotation.

South Dakota State, the best 3-point shooting team in the nation, was 10-of-18 from downtown in the win. Mayo made the first five triples he took. Scheierman was 3-of-3 from beyond the arc as part of an overall 8-of-8 effort. He also had seven rebounds and six assists.

South Dakota made 8-of-23 from three-point range and shot 45 percent from the field overall, but fell to 0-5 in true road games this year.

This was the fifth consecutive meeting between the two teams that has taken place outside of Vermillion.

South Dakota will stay on the road to face North Dakota (4-12, 0-3 Summit) Monday in Grand Forks, North Dakota. It’s a make-up game from Dec. 30 when the contest was postponed due to COVID-19.

Iowa women 95, Nebraska 86: Iowa's Caitlin Clark had another great game against the Huskers with 31 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Iowa shot a season-high 62% from the field (37-60).

McKenna Warnock added 23 points for Iowa and made a career-high seven three-pointers. She made each of her first six three-pointers and finished 7 for 9. Monica Czinano added 20 points (10 of 14 shooting) to give Iowa a third player with 20 points.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) with 18 points. Jaz Shelley scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds. Alexis Markowski started for the second game and had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Iowa led for all but 24 seconds of the game.

Nebraska took a brief lead early in the fourth quarter when Ashely Scoggin made an open three-pointer from the wing to put the Huskers up 79-78 with 6:30 left.

But Iowa regained the lead when Clark had two more assists and a drive to the basket to put Iowa back up 86-81.

