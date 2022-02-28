South Dakota women defeat Western Illinois, win Summit League regular season title

MACOMB, Ill.- The University of South Dakota women's basketball team clinched a share of the Summit League regular season title on Monday night in Macomb, Ill., as the Coyotes took down Western Illinois in the season finale, 75-48.

The win came in comeback fashion, with USD outscoring the Leathernecks in the final three quarters of the game, 65-33.

The Leathernecks burst out in front of USD in the first quarter with 15 points, and still led by a point at the half, 31-30, despite the Coyotes' 20 point outburst in the second.

But USD dominated the game in the second half, outscoring the Leathernecks by a 45- 17 margin. After trailing for most of the early part of the game, the Coyotes came away with a 27-point victory.

USD went 28-for-68 from the field while making nine -pointers in the game, with Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable each contributing four deep shots. Lambe led the team with 23 points on the night, while Hannah Servjen had 20 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double.

Western Illinois' top scorer was Elizabeth Lutz, who scored 12 points, followed closely by Danni Nichols, with 11. Both players also tied for a team-high with seven rebounds on the night.

With the victory, South Dakota finished the regular season at 24-5 overall, and 17-1 in Summit League play, while Western Illinois finished 14-14 overall, and 5-12 in conference.

Both teams will play this weekend in the Summit League Tournament. Seedings for the tournament will be released on Tuesday morning.

