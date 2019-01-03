VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball received a first-place vote for the first time this season, while ranking second in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll for the third-straight week. The Coyotes are also receiving votes in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls for the fifth-straight week.
South Dakota (13-2) tips off 2019 at Denver tomorrow night. The 2018 calendar year was good to the Coyote women, who went 33-4 between the two half-seasons. In the final month of the year, South Dakota’s defense was holding foes to 53 points per game while outscoring them by 16.
The Coyotes boast a balanced offense with seven different leading scorers on the season. Junior guard Ciara Duffy is the only player averaging double figures with 13.3 points per game while shooting at a 46.7 percent clip. Sophomore center Hannah Sjerven comes off the bench to lead the team with 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots per game.