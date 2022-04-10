South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb await WNBA Draft

VERMILLION, S.D. — There’s no doubt that playing on the biggest stage in women’s college basketball helped Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb.

On Monday, the two former University of South Dakota standouts could hear their name called in the WNBA Draft, which will be at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

According to the latest mock draft from ESPN on Wednesday, Sjerven is slated to be picked 33rd by the Seattle Storm. Two teams reached out to Sjerven, according to the Coyote standout.

South Dakota women's basketball seniors reflect on legacy after close Sweet 16 loss

“I don’t know if I’ve envisioned my name being called, but just to be in the spot we’re in, the history we’ve made, is enough for me to feel proud of what we’ve done at South Dakota,” Sjerven said.

The Coyotes went to the Sweet 16, and defeated Power 5 programs like Mississippi and Baylor to get to the Wichita regional semifinal, which they lost by three points to Michigan.

Sjerven said she didn’t think about her stock rising during USD’s run, but now the season’s over, she admitted that playing well in the NCAA Tournament certainly didn’t hurt.

“I think once we were done playing, there was definitely some disappointment there, but it was cool to see how our journey had helped build our stock,” Sjerven said. “I think it’s cool that there’s two people from a mid-major being projected by quite a few mock drafts.”

Once the Wolverines had knocked out the Coyotes, Sjerven said she turned her attention to what she needed to do to get ready for the draft.

“Some people get an agent and others do a combine or others just train,” Sjerven said. “I have found an agent. I don’t think there’s a specific process when entering the draft.”

Sjerven said on Thursday that she had thought about playing overseas and the NCAA Tournament run made her realize how fun basketball was and how much she had left in the tank.

“I’m definitely in it to see what happens and we’ll go from there,” Sjerven said.

Lamb, meanwhile, has been busy traveling around the region for basketball-related business. The senior guard was at the Women’s Final Four last week as a representative of the “So You Want To Be a Coach?” program, where several seniors around the country at all levels come to the Final Four and get an exclusive look at what coaching is like.

Lamb wants to stay in basketball and she was ready to see it in a new perspective.

“That was the here and now that was right in front of me,” Lamb said. “It helped me figure things out. Our coaches have been open to helping any way they can. The program furthered my interest in coaching. Having that new perspective and having an impact on girls is something I think I would really enjoy. I’m excited about exploring that.”

Lamb was not projected on ESPN’s mock draft last week.

Lamb wasn’t the only Siouxland basketball player there, either. Briar Cliff senior Emma Sterkel was also part of that dais.

