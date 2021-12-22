South Dakota's Liv Korngable scores 20 points in road win against Kansas City

KANSAS CITY — The University of South Dakota women's basketball team didn't let a bad second quarter deter them Wednesday on the road against Kansas City.

The Coyotes (9-4, 2-0) won their seventh straight game with a 67-57 win over the Roos despite shooting just 4-for-16 during the second quarter.

USD's quiet quarter allowed the Roos to tie the game at 31-31 at the half, despite trailing 20-7 to the Coyotes at the end of the first quarter.

Kansas City (10-3, 0-2) got Hannah Sjerven into foul trouble early, and in the first quarter, the Roos were 2 of 11.

That changed over the next 10 minutes. Kansas City shot 10-for-14, including two made 3-pointers.

Brooklyn McDavid started what was a 7-0 run to start the second.

The Coyotes turned up the scoring during the third quarter, however.

They went on a 13-2 run that lasted nearly 3 minutes. Sjerven started it off with a bucket in transition, then Sjerven made another shot in the paint a couple of possessions later.

Liv Korngable, who led USD with 20 points, converted a 3-point play that put the Coyotes up six points. It's the second time in as many seasons that Korngable has scored 20-plus points in Kansas City.

Freshman Grace Larkins added to the Coyotes' lead with a transition basket, and on their next possession, Kyah Watson made one of two free throws.

Chloe Lamb made a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the quarter that made the Coyotes jump back up to a double-digit lead.

The Coyotes led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, and by as many as 15 during the fourth quarter.

Lamb scored 18 points, and she made two 3s. Watson and Sjerven each scored 11 points.

Lamb and Watson each had eight rebounds.

USD scored 15 points off of 17 turnovers committed by Kansas City.

The Coyotes have two conference road wins under their belt going into the holidays, and they'll return home next Thursday with a game against North Dakota at 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.