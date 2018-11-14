BROOKINGS, S.D. | Owen Coburn, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound center/forward from Spirit Lake, Iowa, is one of three incoming freshmen and a junior transfer who signed national letters of intent on Wednesday’s national signing day, as announced by South Dakota State University men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger.
Coburn won first-team Class 3A all-state honors as a junior, averaging 20.1 points and 11.1 rebounds at Spirit Lake. He shot 65.3 percent for a 17-6 squad which shot 53.6 percent as a team.
Coburn turned in 14 point-rebound double-doubles. He also blocked 50 shots.
“Owen is a versatile front-line player who can score on the block or from the perimeter,” said Coburn. “The physical presence he brings on the interior will be impactful for our defense.”
South Dakota State’s recruiting list also includes Caleb Grill, a 6-3, 180-pound guard from Maize, Kan. Baylor Scheierman, a 6-6, 180-pound guard from Aurora, Neb., also signed on Wednesday along with 6-7, 210-pound forward Doug Wilson, a Des Moines native who transferred from Kirkwood Community College.