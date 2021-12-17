The Arena Invitational hosts seven basketball games Saturday at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY — Basketball is back in the Tyson Events Center, thanks to The Arena Sports Academy.

The Arena Invitational will be an all-day event, featuring metro high school teams and welcoming in ranked teams in the Siouxland. The showcase will also feature two junior college basketball games between Iowa Lakes and Des Moines Area Community College.

The event takes over for the old CNOS Classic, which The Arena takes over starting on Saturday. The Arena celebrates its two-year anniversary this weekend.

This weekend, The Arena will also host a 200 team youth basketball tournament and two wrestling events at Long Lines Family Center next door.

Here’s a look at the games played on Saturday during The Arena Invite:

10 a.m.: Estherville-Lincoln Central boys vs. Emmetsburg

The Midgets entered the week ranked second in this week’s Associated Press Iowa boys basketball poll with a 5-1 record, entering Friday.

The Midgets beat Western Christian on Dec. 7, with wins also coming against Algona, Sioux Central, West Hancock and North Union.

Cherokee handed E-LC its only loss of the season on Tuesday.

The Midgets’ Top 2 scorers are Owen Larnson (24.2 points per game) and Blake Ingvall with 14.0 ppg.

Tyler Morton is the E-Hawks’ leading scorer with 10.4 ppg, shooting at a 42 percent clip on the season.

Emmetsburg was seeking its first win of the season entering Friday’s game against South Central Calhoun.

11:30: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys vs. Omaha Burke

The Warriors are pleased with how they’ve improved defensively, said coach Adam Vander Schaaf.

“Our defensive identity has grown,” Vander Schaaf said. “You can build off of some of that. As we’re trying to get better, that’s encouraging.”

The Warriors played in a 61-38 loss to Council Bluffs Lincoln on the road on Tuesday, and Vander Schaaf saw some things he liked out of that loss.

“There were a few times where we did what we were trying to do,” Vander Schaaf said. “There were times where we played good team defense.”

The Warriors faced East on Friday, and they carried a 1-3 record into the game against the Black Raiders.

Burke is 1-3 on the season, and Dakarai Davis is their leading scorer (17.5 ppg).

Burke likes to press the ball, and the Warriors haven’t seen an intense press defense yet this season.

West applied some pressure, but Vander Schaaf said that the Warriors need to see that to get better.

“It’ll be fun to play a new opponent,” Vander Schaaf said. “They’ll bring a different style than what we’ve seen. They’re fast-paced and aggressive.

Burke is coached by Cody Fisher, a Wayne State grad who has also been an assistant coach at East and SB-L.

1 p.m.: West girls vs. Spirit Lake

Both the Wolverines and the Indians come into the game with losing records. The Wolverines are 1-5 entering Friday’s game while Spirit Lake is 3-4.

This is the only girls basketball game during the showcase on Saturday.

The Wolverines’ Top 2 scorers are senior Lily Junhke with 13.3 ppg and Addie Fletcher at 7.3.

Spirit Lake senior Brooke Smith leads the team with 12.8 ppg.

The two teams have played 10 times since the 2006-07 season, and they’ve split the meetings evenly.

West has won the last four meetings, however, including a 62-50 win on Dec. 19, 2020.

2:30 p.m.: Iowa Lakes women vs. DMACC

The Lakers have matched their win total already this season after having a shortened season due to the pandemic.

They went 8-12 over the spring, and now sit at 8-5 going into Saturday’s game against the Bears.

They lost last Wednesday night to Iowa Central in OT, 70-61.

Jaeda Whitner leads Iowa Lakes with 17.8 ppg. She had a 39-point game against Northwestern’s junior varsity squad on Nov. 16.

The Bears are 9-4, and they’re coming off a win last weekend against William Penn’s JV squad.

They’ve won five games in a row.

Okoboji HIgh School grad Magan Christopherson is the Bears’ leading scorer at 17.3 ppg. Former Pioneer Camry Jones is also on the team.

4:30: North boys vs. Millard South

The Stars entered Friday’s game at home against Le Mars seeking their first win of the season.

North has played East and SB-L closely in its last two games.

The Stars lost by three to the Warriors, and they led at the end of the third quarter of that game.

Carter Pinney scored 18 points in the loss last Friday night.

On Tuesday, the Stars outscored the Black Raides 34-23 throughout the second half, and had three players in double figures, led by Carson Strohbeen’s 16 points.

6 p.m.: Western Christian boys vs. Omaha Westside

The Wolfpack are ranked third in the Class 2A poll, with their loss coming to the Midgets last week.

They’ve beaten Spencer, Le Mars, West Sioux and Newell-Fonda.

The defending Class 2A champions have four balanced scorers at the top of the stat sheet. Ty Van Essen leads Western Christian with 18.0 ppg, but fellow senior Wyatt Gulker isn’t too far behind with 14.2 ppg. Tate VanRegenmorter has an average of 9.2 ppg, while Ashtin Van’t Hul has 8.4 ppg.

8 p.m.: Iowa Lakes men vs. DMACC

Both teams are ranked in the NJCAA Division-II Top 20 this week.

The Lakers are ranked 11th with a 9-3 record. They’ve won eight of their last nine. This will be Iowa Lakes’ final game of 2021, as it won’t play again until Jan. 5.

DMACC is ranked 20th, winning nine out of 14 games. The Bears are the defending national champions.

Jaden Graves leads DMACC with 15.8 ppg. Denison-Schleswig’s Goanar Biliew

