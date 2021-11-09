The Arena Invitational to be played December 18 at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY — Dustin Cooper hopes the 2021 Arena Invitational is a good appetizer to the 2022 entree.

The Tyson Events Center will host the new basketball all-day event on Dec. 18, and it’ll be run by The Arena Sports Academy with CNOS as the title sponsor.

This tournament will take over the previous CNOS Classic, which was not held last year due to COVID-19.

Cooper, the Executive Director of The Arena Sports Academy, is spearheading the event, which will consist of five high school games, one junior college women’s basketball game and a JUCO men’s basketball game featuring two nationally-ranked teams.

Here is a list of games that will be played on the Saturday before Christmas:

10 a.m.: Estherville-Lincoln Central boys vs. Emmetsburg

11:30 a.m.: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys vs. Omaha Burke

1 p.m.: Spirit Lake girls vs. West

2:30 p.m.: Iowa Lakes Community College women vs. Des Moines Area CC

4:30 p.m.: Millard South boys vs. North

6 p.m.: Western Christian boys vs. Omaha Westside

8 p.m.: Iowa Lakes Community College men vs. Des Moines Area CC

Cooper is eager for this event to be a good kickstarter this year, and he wants to grow it in 2022 and years forward.

“We changed the weekend to accommodate some more out-of-state games, because the objective is to have more out-of-state teams play Siouxland teams,” Cooper said. “We want to expand this to a three-day event next year so we include as many teams as possible.

“The challenge was the scheduling piece,” Cooper added. “I think we did a phenomenal job of doing that. You want to try to include everybody. That’s what the plan is moving forward with the three-day event next year.”

The high school game that sticks out in Cooper’s mind the most is the last one of the night between the Wolfpack and Westside.

The Wolfpack are the defending Class 2A state champions, knocking off in-town rival Boyden-Hull to claim the title.

The Wolfpack bring back four of their Top 5 scorers, including senior Ty Van Essen (16.9 ppg).

“I’m really excited to see that game,” Cooper said.

Then, in the nightcap, Cooper hopes fans stick around for the finale, which will feature the NJCAA defending national champion Bears against an Iowa Lakes team ranked No. 14 in the nation.

East grad Dom Drent is on that Iowa Lakes squad, but he is listed as a redshirt athlete.

The Bears have Denison-Schleswig grad Goanar Biliew as a second-year freshman due to the pandemic.

Cooper hopes that the DMACC-Iowa Lakes doubleheader can start something big for other college programs who are scheduled to play.

“One thing we would like to try to add is college games,” Cooper said. “We have some really big plans on the college front for next year and the year after. Again, objective this year is to get good games for this year, get a couple solid men’s and women’s college games.”

According to Cooper, there are already 16 high school teams that have committed to the 2022 Arena Invitational in 13 months.

Also, this year, The Arena will run a 150-team youth basketball tournament. Every player will receive a free ticket to watch the games at the Tyson.

“We’re thrilled to be working with The Arena Sports Academy to welcome the teams, athletes, and families for the invitational”, said Spectra’s Tim Savona, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center. “Sioux City prides itself on being a location for the development of student athletes in our community.”

