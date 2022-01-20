'The points were hard to come by:' Rutgers knocks off Iowa men's basketball team

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. crafted a frustrating finish to a frustration-filled night on the road for the Iowa basketball team.

The Scarlet Knights' senior, at the line after Keegan Murray was whistled for a hand check behind the 3-point line, hit two free throws with two seconds remaining Wednesday to force the Hawkeyes to stomach a 48-46 setback.

"Strange game,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a postgame interview on the Hawkeye Radio Network. "It had a strange feel to it all night. So many fouls. No rhythm offensively. Just a strange game.''

The Hawkeyes did have one last look at the basket.

Murray fielded a three-quarter court inbound pass from Connor McCaffery, turned and got a shot off but it did not hit iron as time expired and Iowa lost for just the second time in its last eight games.

Coach McCaffery did not discuss the late foul call following game beyond suggesting, "We should have been in overtime.''

Offense was an issue for both teams throughout a game which saw Iowa keep things close despite scoring droughts from the field of nine, six and three minutes during the game.

The Hawkeyes endured their second-worst shooting performance of the season, knocking down 17-of-61 shots for a 27.9-percent effort that compared only to the forgettable 27-percent night Iowa had at Iowa State.

"The points were hard to come by,'' Murray said. "Their defense was good, but we had a tough night shooting the ball.''

The Scarlet Knights weren't much better, connecting on just 31 percent of their attempts in an 18-of-58 effort from the field.

McCaffery said he centered his postgame comments to his team around things that could productive.

"Our ball movement was not good. We executed at times, but not well enough. We missed some open looks, but so did they,'' McCaffery said. "It was a strange game.''

Starters accounted for all 48 points the Hawkeyes scored, an effort led by Murray.

The nation's leading scorer finished more than 10 points below his season average, but did record his fifth double-double of the year with a 13-point, 13-rebound game.

Patrick McCaffery was the only other Hawkeye to reach double figures, totaling 11 points including two on a basket with 23 seconds left that tied the game at 46-46.

That score followed a timeout that came after after a diving Kris Murray out-hustled the Scarlet Knights' Paul Mulcahy for a loose ball, positioning Iowa erase the remnants of the 46-43 lead Rutgers had taken on a basket by Harper with 1:56 to go.

Iowa actually owned an eight-point lead early - the largest margin for either either team - when it scored the first five points of the second half.

A 3-point basket by Jordan Bohannon and a lay-in by Keegan Murray extended the Hawkeyes' three-point halftime lead to 32-24 with 18:43 remaining.

Iowa continued to hold a 38-33 lead when Keegan Murray hit from behind the arc with 14 minutes to go, but the Hawkeyes went scoreless from the field for the next nine-plus minutes.

Patrick McCaffery ended the drought, finding found himself open under the basket with 4:01 to go and give the Hawkeyes a 41-40 lead that didn't last as game-long offensive struggles continued.

Neither team found much of a flow offensively during a first half either as the teams combined for a five-minute scoring drought midway through a first 20 minutes that ended with Iowa on top, 27-24.

The Hawkeyes hit just five of their first 24 shots in the game, but still found themselves in a 12-12 game with the Scarlet Knights with just under six minutes remaining in the half when Filip Rebraca scored on a tip-in with just under eight minutes remaining.

The points were the first for Iowa since Keegan Murray had given Iowa (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) a 10-6 lead with 14:04 left in the half.

Harper led the Scarlet Knights (11-6, 5-2) with 15 points,

