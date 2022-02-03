Three-pointers help Dordt women extend streak

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Something had to give in a battle of Great Plains Conference women’s basketball heavyweights here Wednesday.

Morningside and Dordt were the hottest teams in the league entering the fray at DeWitt Gym, each sporting lengthy winning streaks.

Everything seemed to go right for the host Defenders, who wound up prevailing 83-75, snapping a 12-game Morningside win streak. In the process, Dordt extended its own streak to 12 consecutive games.

It was the first Dordt win over Morningside since Feb. 8, 2017 and the first for Coach Bill Harmsen in his four-year tenure.

“It’s a great feeling, this was one of our goals to get them and to have it come true it just feels awesome,” said Dordt’s Ashtyn Veerbeek, who had 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists. “They’re a great team and today we had a lot of people scoring from all over the court. Having such a balanced attack really helped us tonight.”

Dordt, not normally known for its long-range shooting, was on fire from beyond the arc. The Defenders splashed 15 3-pointers in 24 attempts, just one made three short of the single-game school record.

Macey Nielson came off the bench to nail four 3-pointers for 12 points. Hayden Heimsensen (11 points) and Bailey Beckman (14 points) each had three, while Veerbeek and Mya Chmielewski rained in two apiece.

“We started the year so poorly behind the three and it had everything to do with the kind of shots we were getting and the 3-pointers we were taking,” Harmsen said. “When we can play off each other I feel real confident that they are going to go in. Tonight was the first game where we were really able to get the zone to shift and catch the ball in space with good rhythm and hit ‘em.

“Am I surprised by it? No, because we do it every day in practice. I think this is a bi-product of all the hard work they’ve put in on it.”

Karly Gustafson added 14 points and six assists for Dordt, which shot 32-for-55 from the field for 58.2 percent. Meanwhile, it harassed Morningside into a 42-percent shooting night.

“We did some things differently to defend them,” Harmsen said. “We did a good job on (Sophia) Peppers, she had eight in the first half and eight at the end of the game. And (Sierra) Mitchell, just because of her movement and all the things she does off the basketball, is so difficult to guard. We just tried to play and not out think ourselves. I’m not going to say that’s the recipe, but I’m really proud of Mya and Macey for the great job they did against her.”

Morningside’s Sierra scored 19 points but was 7-for-23 from the floor. Mitchell hit three 3-pointers, giving her 497 for her career.

That ties her with Ohio State University grad Kelsey Mitchell for the all-time women’s college basketball 3-point record.

Chloe Lofstrom had a dominant performance, scoring 23 points and raking down a career-high 14 rebounds for the Mustangs, ranked No. 8 in the latest NAIA poll.

“Our game plan was to take away their two inside players and make them beat us on the perimeter and they did,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “A team that shoots 30 percent from three for the year and makes 15 of 24 you’re going to have a hard time beating them. Credit to Dordt, they just stepped up and played really well.

“In this conference when you go on the road somebody is probably going to get you. We just have to make sure it doesn’t balloon into two or three games. We’ve been really good all year about responding and I think we will.”

Morningside (20-4, 15-2) still has a three-game lead over Dordt (19-6, 12-5) in the GPAC standings.

The Mustangs got off to a fast start, scoring the first seven points of the game. Dordt battled back over the next six minutes and took its first lead, 21-19, on a Heimsensen 3-pointer. The Defenders led 26-21 after one quarter.

Morningside ended the second quarter on a 10-4 run and broke for halftime with a 45-39 advantage.

Four 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half propelled Dordt to a 59-48 lead. That was enough cushion for the rest of the game as it led 64-57 after three quarters and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the fourth.

