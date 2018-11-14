VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced the signing of Macy Guebert, Alexi Hempe and Jeniah Ugofsky to national letters of intent on Wednesday.
A native of Apple Valley, Minnesota, the 5-9 Guebert boasts a 57-7 record while in the starting lineup for Eastview High School. The Lightning captured a Minnesota state championship in 2017-18 with an undefeated 32-0 record. Guebert averaged 10 points and a pair of steals per game as a junior while leading the team in 3-pointers.
Hailing from Fredericksburg, Virginia, 6-foot guard-forward Hempe earned the Division 5A Conference 15 player of the year award as a sophomore while playing for Stafford High School. She spent two seasons at Stafford prior to transferring to TRLS Christian Academy ahead of her junior year. She averaged 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Stafford and enters her senior season with 1,196 points for her career.
A Harrisburg, South Dakota, product, the 6-foot Ughofsky is a two-time first team all-state honoree. She was named to the South Dakota Class AA all-tournament team after the Tigers finished runner-up at the state tournament last season. Ughofsky has scored 778 points and pulled down 569 rebounds in her first three years of high school.
“We are very excited to officially welcome Macy, Alexi and Jeniah into our Coyote women’s basketball family,” Plitzuweit said. “This class is comprised of young ladies who excel in the classroom, on the court and are excellent role models in their communities. They are going to be outstanding additions to our program as their drive and determination to be their best will fit in at the University of South Dakota very well.”