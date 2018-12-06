OMAHA -- Led by a combined 42 points from the trio of senior Audrey Faber, junior Jaylyn Agnew and freshman Chloe Dworak, the Creighton women's basketball team completed a sweep of rivalry week with a 66-51 win over Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday.
The victory pushed the Bluejays to 3-4 on the season with Creighton's second consecutive win, while Nebraska-Omaha fell to 4-4 overall.
Faber opened the fourth with consecutive three-pointers to push the Bluejays' edge to 14 at 55-41 (7:54) to put the game away. Nebraska-Omaha tried to stay in the contest, but the Mavericks went cold from the field in the final frame shooting just 4-of-15 (26.7%).
Faber led Creighton with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the game, while Agnew delivered 13 points and nine boards in her return to the floor. Dworak also reached double-figures with a career-high 12 points.
The Mavericks got a game-high 18 points from Rayanna Carter and a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds from Claire Killian.