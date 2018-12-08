CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The UNI men’s basketball team got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Spartans of the University of Dubuque 75-67.
The Panthers struggled out of the gate against the Spartans, committing nine turnovers in the first half the Panthers trailed 36-34 at halftime. The Panthers had two missed shots and two turnovers to start the second half before starting their comeback.
The Spartans led by as many as ten points in the second half. The Panthers took a one-point lead with 9:45 remaining in the game and never looked back, coasting to an eight-point victory.
After three tough games that saw the Panthers struggle shooting the ball, the Panthers shot 46.7 percent from the field against Dubuque. Freshman AJ Green led the Panther offense, making six of his eleven shots from the field and making all four free throws for 20 points.
Luke McDonnell finished with a season-high 14 points on the night, going four of seven from the field and six of ten from the free throw line.
The Panthers were 28-37 from the free throw line with Isaiah Brown making seven of his eight attempts. AJ Green, Miles Wentzien and Wyatt Lohaus all finished the night perfect from behind the line.
Lohaus totaled nine points while also leading the Panthers with four steals while Trae Berhow continued to rebound well for the Panthers, bringing in six boards.
The Panthers get a week off before making the trip to Des Moines for the final Hy-Vee Classic. This season the Panthers will take on the Hawkeyes of the University of Iowa at the annual event. The Hawkeyes are 7-2 on the season and 0-2 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes fell to #10 Michigan State 90-68 a week ago and are coming off a 98-84 victory over Iowa State. The final Hy-Vee Classic begins on Saturday, December 15 at 3:30 p.m. with Drake taking on Iowa State with the UNI/Iowa game to follow at 6 p.m.