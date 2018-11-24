LONG BEACH, Calif. – The UNI women’s basketball team went on a 7-0 run in the middle of the first quarter and never trailed again as the Panthers topped tournament host Long Beach State 71-64 to open the Beach Classic in Long Beach, California.
The 49ers battled back from a double-digit deficit to cut the lead to 61-60 with under three minutes to play in the game, but Mikaela Morgan hit a three-pointer and Megan Maahs hit a layup and a free throw to extend the lead back to 67-61 with 2:15 to play.
Long Beach again cut the lead to one possession, but Rose Simon-Ressler went 4-4 from the line in the final minute to seal the victory for UNI.
Karli Rucker scored 14 of the 19 points in the second half to lead the way for the Panthers Maahs finished with 11 and Morgan added 10.
The Panthers outrebounded the 45-30, but no single panther had more than seven boards. Ellie Howell and Heidi Hillyard led the way with seven each, and three other UNI players added five.
Karli Rucker continues her strong early-season play with 19 points for Northern Iowa. She was stellar from the three-point line and remains perfect on the season from the free-throw line. She was 1-1 Friday and is now 15-15 on the year.
