VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota dominated Incarnate Word 96-43 in its home opener here Sunday.
Hannah Sjerven tallied 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting for her first double-digit game as a Coyote. She added three steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
The Coyotes, who improved to 2-0, saw Madison McKeever go for 12 points while Allison Arens recorded her 50th career double-digit game and sixth consecutive dating back to last season. She totaled 11 points with a pair of assists and a steal.
South Dakota’s defense forced 24 UIW turnovers and the Coyotes capitalized with 33 points off turnovers in the game. The Coyotes also dominated the boards, outrebounding the Cardinals 47-23 and scoring 21 second-chance points.
Incarnate Word (0-3) was led by Lunden Henry's 11 points.
Incarnate Word (43)
Lunden Henry 4-8 3-6 11, Starr Omozee 1-4 3-4 5, A Busby-Leija 0-1 0-0 0, Gabbi Bowie 1-4 1-2 4, Imani Robinson 1-11 3-4 6, Macy Ray 3-5 1-2 9, Alexis Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Kara Speer 0-3 1-2 1, Victoria Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Angelica Wiggins 2-5 1-2 7, Liz Holter 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Noah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-46 13-22 43.
USD (96)
Taylor Frederick 4-4 1-1 9, Allison Arens 4-9 0-0 11, Chloe Lamb 2-6 0-0 4, Madison McKeever 4-7 3-3 12, Ciara Duffy 3-4 0-0 8, Claudia Kunzer 3-7 2-2 11, Liv Korngable 2-8 2-2 8, Courtney Schoenbeck 0-5 0-0 0, Monica Arens 4-7 0-0 8, Megan Bonar 1-2 1-2 3, Taylor Terronez 1-3 0-0 2, Hannah Sjerven 6-6 3-3 15, Allison Peplowski 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 36 13-14 96.
Incarnate Word;7;13;8;15;-;43
USD;24;32;26;14;-;96
3-point goals - IW 6-20 (Busby-Leija 0-1, Bowie 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Ray 2-4, Speer 0-2, Jackson 0-1, Wiggins 2-4); USD 11-33 (A. Arens 3-4, Lamb 0-4, McKeever 1-2, Duffy 2-2, Kunzer 3-4, Korngable 2-6, Schoenbeck 0-5, M. Arens 0-3, Bonar 0-1, Terronez 0-2). Rebounds- IW 23 (Omozee 5), USD 47 (Kunzer 9). Assists - IW 7 (Robinson 2), USD 22 (Korngable 4). Turnovers - IW 24, USD 11. Total fouls - IW 17, USD 19. Fouled out - None.
Late Saturday
DAKOTA STATE 105, DORDT 98: Justin Folkers recorded a double-double with 32 points and 12 rebounds as the Dakota State men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern 105-98 in double overtime on Saturday night in Madison, South Dakota.
Brady Elder and Josh McGreal both scored 24 points for Dakota State (1-4). Cody Muilenburg and Brady Van Holland both finished with 10 points.
Trenton Hilbrands also recorded a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds for Northwestern (3-2). Jay Small scored 14 points, Chris Borchers and Steven Kragt both had 13 and Craig Sterk added 12.
Dakota State made 16 of 36 from three-point range (.444) while Northwestern made just 10 of 35 (.286).
NORTHWESTERN (98)
Chris Borchers 4-6 4-4 13, Parker Mulder 3-8 2-2 9, Christian Korver 1-4 0-0 3, Grant Rohrer 0-0 0-0 0, Trenton Hilbrands 9-18 6-8 25, Steven Kragt 5-8 2-2 13, Isaac Heyer 0-1 0-0 0, Jay Small 5-14 1-2 14, Grant DeMeulenaere 3-7 2-2 9, Craig Sterk 5-11 1-2 12. Totals 35-77 18-22 98
DAKOTA STATE (105)
Brady Elder 8-13 4-4 24, Brady Van Holland 4-16 0-1 10, Anthony Costello 1-6 3-4 5, Justin Folkers 11-19 4-5 32, Josh McGreal 9-12 3-3 24, Cody Muilenburg 3-6 3-5 10, Carson Rentz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-74 17-22 105
Halftime - Northwestern 37, Dakota State 32. End of regulation - tied at 82. End of first overtime - tied at 89. 3-pt shooting:Northwestern 10-35 (Borchers 1-2, Mulder 1-3, Korver 1-4, Hilbrands 1-6, Kragt 1-4, Heyer 0-1, Small 3-8, DeMeulenaere 1-2, Sterk 1-5), Dakota State 16-36 (Elder 4-8, Van Holland 2-8, Costello 0-2, Folkers 6-9, McGreal 3-4, Muilenburg 1-4, Rentz 0-1). Rebounds: Northwestern 46 (Hilbrands 12), Dakota State 40 (Folkers 12). Fouls: Northwestern 20, Dakota State 19. Fouled out: Hilbrands . Assists: Northwestern18 (Hilbrands 8), Dakota State 26 (Elder 9). Steals: Northwestern5 (Sterk 2), Dakota State 4 (Van Holland 2). Turnovers: Northwestern 14, Dakota State 12.