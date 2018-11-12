VERMILLION, S.D. -- Triston Simpson had 24 points, Tyler Pederson poured in 23 and grabbed six rebounds while Brandon Armstrong hit 6 of 7 3-pointers for 22 points to lead South Dakota past Northern Arizona 90-74 here Monday.
The Coyotes hit 10 3-pointers and went 20 of 27 from the free throw line as they improved to 2-0 on the season. Cody Kelley added 10 points as USD held a 40-31 lead at the break.
Northern Arizona (1-1) was led by Carlos Hines who had 23 points while Ted McCree added 16.
USD shot 55 percent from the floor and outrebounded Northern Arizona 36-25.
The Coyotes are back in action Friday against High Points in the Bahamas as part of the Bimini Jam.