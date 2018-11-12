SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior forward Taylor Frederick has been named the initial Summit League Player of the Week.
Frederick earns the award for the first time of her career. She led the Coyotes to a 77-65 win over Creighton with 26 points on 9 of 12 shooting. Frederick added nine points in seven minutes against Incarnate Word, making all four basket attempts.
A native of Earling, Iowa, Frederick averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 points and an assist in the Coyotes’ opening week. She shot 81.3 percent (13 of 16) from the floor which ranks 21st nationally. She also made 75 percent (3 of 4) from downtown.