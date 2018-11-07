VERMILLION, S.D. - Coach Todd Lee picked up his first win as South Dakota men's basketball coach downing York 83-58 in a game played at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Wednesday evening.
Triston Simpson had 23 points and Trey Burch-Manning 22 to lead USD, which lead 45-32 at the half. Burch-Manning also had a game-hig eight rebounds and new Coyote Cody Kelley had five assists to lead both teams.
Andrew Stafford and Nevell Leanard had 12 points apiece for York, which played the contact as an exhibition game on its schedule.
YORK (58)
Andrew Stafford 6-9 0-1 12, Eric Lenear 4-10 1-2 10, Patrick Burnett 2-6 0-0 5, Michael Tolbert 0-3 1-2 1, Lance Ewell 0-2 0-0 0, Nevell Lenard 5-7 0-1 12, Kafani Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Kent Garrett 2-4 0-0 4, Darrius Garner 1-2 1-3 4, Roc Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Aaron Munday-Rashid 1-5 0-0 2, Vince Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, James Helzer 0-1 0-0 0, Igor Torres 0-1 0-0 0, Marquelles Kelly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 3-9 58
SOUTH DAKOTA (83)
Triston Simpson 7-12 7-7 23, Trey Burch-Manning 8-15 2-2 22, Tyler Peterson 7-14 0-1 15, Staley Umude 2-5 4-4 8, Cody Kelley 2-7 3-4 7, Brandon Armstrong 2-4 0-0 4, Logan Power 1-1 0-0 3, Nathan Robinson 0-4 1-2 1, Matt Johns 0-2 0-0 0, Jay Harvey 0-0 0-1 0, Jack Stensgard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 17-21 83
Halftime - South Dakota 45, York 32. 3-point shooting - York 7-22 (Tolbert 0-2, Lenear 1-2, Burnett 1-3, Ewell 0-2, Johnson 1-2, Garrett 0-2, Lenard 2-3, Williams 1-2, Garner 1-2), South Dakota 8-22 (Burch-Manning 4-6, Simpson 2-4, Kelley 0-3, Peterson 1-2, Johns 0-2, Armstong 0-1, Robinson 0-3, Power 1-1). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Yrok 31 (Stafford 6), South Dakota 38 (Burch-Manning 8). Assists - York 9 (Stafford, Lenear 2), South Dakota 13 Kelley 5). Turnovers - York 19, South Dakota 9. Total fouls - York 21, South Dakota 10
DORDT 81, MOUNT MARTY 56: Chad Barkema scored 17 points and Garrett Franken 13 to help lead Dordt to a convincing win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball league opener played in Yankton Wednesday.
The Defenders had a 37-18 lead at the half and improved to 4-1. Chase Altenburg had a dozen points and Jonah Larson 11 for the Lancers (2-4).
DORDT (81)
Chad Barkema 6-9 3-5 17, Garrett Franken 6-14 1-3 15, Jesse Jansma 4-6 0-0 9, Chandler Brunsting 3-5 0-0 8, Marcus Winterfield 3-5 0-0 8, Zach Bussard 3-8 0-0 6, Josh Van Lingen 2-7 1-1 5, Cooper Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Kendrick Van Kekerix 1-1 0-0 3, Alec Henrickson 1-7 0-0 3, Ben Gesink 1-5 0-0 2, Dustin Marra 0-1 0-0 0, Lee Vande Kamp 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Brouwer 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Prewitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 5-9 81.
MOUNT MARTY (56)
Chase Altenburg 5-13 2-2 12, Jonah Larson 5-7 0-0 11, Jason Moore 3-9 0-1 7, Trevor O lson 3-9 0-1 7, Colby Johnson 0-6 5-6 5, Ryran Papelbon 2-4 0-1 4, Jaron Zwagerman 1-5 0-0 3, Jailen Billings 1-6 0-0 2, Saba Gvedashvili 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Reily Devine 0-3 1-2 1, Mitchell Lonneman 0-0 0-0 0, Cold Fiegen 0-0 0-0 0, Keegan Savary 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Fleming 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 8-13 56.
Halftime - Dordt 37, Mount Marty 18. 3-point goals - Dordt 12-33 (Brunsting 2-4, Barkema 2-4, Winterfield 2-4, Franken 2-5, Ross 1-2, Van Kekerix 1-1, Henrickson 1-5, Jansma 1-2, Gesink 0-3, Van Lingen 0-2, Bussard 0-1), Mount Marty 4-19 (Moore 1-6, Larson 1-2, Olson 1-5, Zwagerman 1-2, Billings 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Altenburg 0-2). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Dordt 46 (Franken 8), Mount Marty 34 (Deviney 7). Assists - Dordt 19 (Brunsting 5), Mount Marty 9 (Moore, Johnson, Larson 2). Total fouls - Dordt 14, Mount Marty 13.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 88, NORTHWESTERN 75: Ty Hoglund rained in 30 points and Nick Harden added 27 as the No. 17 Tigers opened their Great Plains Conference men's basketball slate with a win over the Raiders in Madison, S.D. Wednesday.
Trenton Hilbrands had 20 points to pace Northwestern (3-1).
NORTHWESTERN (75)
Trenton Hilbrands 6-16 4-4 20, Parker Mulder 5-8 0-0 13, Isaac Heyer 2-3 0-0 5, Jay Small 3-11 0-0 7, Steven Kragt 1-2 0-0 3, Craig Sterk 5-7 2-4 14, Tim Wager 0-1 0-0 0, Grant DeMeulenaere 3-8 0-0 6,Dalton Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Chris Borchers 1-2 2-2 4, Grant Rohrer 0-0 0-0 0, Christian Korver 1-6 0-2 3. Totals 27-64 8-12 75
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (88)
Nick Harden 10-20 1-3 27, Collin Kramer 3-6 1-2 9 Aaron Ahmadu 1-6 0-0 2, Samuel McCloud 4-9 0-0 12, Ty Hoglund10-17 4-6 30, Koln Oppold 3-8 0-0 8, Tristan Teichmeier 0-1 0-0 0, Mason Larson 0-2 0-0 0, Zachery Treiber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 6-11 88
Halftime - DWU 46, Northwestern 39. 3-point shooting - Northwestern 13-33 (Hilbrands 4-9, Mulder 3-5, Heyers 1-1, Small 1-6, Kragt 1-2, Sterk 2-2, DeMeulenaere 0-3, Korver 1-5), DWU 20-45 (Harden 6-11, Kramer 2-5, Ahmadu 0-4, McCloud 4-8, Hoglund 6-9, Oppold 2-6, Larson 0-2). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Northwestern 31 (Hilbrands 8), DWU 35 (Kramer 8). Assists - Northwestern 11 (Mulder 3), DWU 35 (Kramer 8). Turnovers - Northwestern 12, DWU 5. Total fouls - Northwestern 13, DWU 11.
BRIAR CLIFF 104, JAMESTOWN 98: The No. 10 ranked Chargers opened play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference hitting the road to edge the Jimmies in a men's basketball game played in Jamestown, N.D. Wednesday.
Briar Cliff had five players score in double figures led by Erich Erdman who had 28 points and six rebounds. Jay Wolfe also added 18 points and six rebounds while Jackson Lamb had 19 points. Ethan Freidel also came off the bench to score 14 points and Nic Lutmer had a dozen points for the 4-0 Chargers. Kevin Oberweiser had a game-high 34 points for Jamestown (4-1).
BRIAR CLIFF (104)
Erich Erdman 9-14 8-9 28, Jeff Daubanton 1-1 0-0 3, Jay Wolfe 6-10 4-4 18, Jackson Lamb 8-12 0-0 19, Nic Lutmer 5-8 0-0 12, Austin Roetman 4-9 0-1 8, Ethan Freidel 4-7 3-4 14, Jaden Kleinhesselink 1-6 0-0 2, Sammy Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-68 15-18 104
JAMESTOWN (98)
Kevin Oberweiser 11-18 5-5 34, Isaiah Dobson 5-10 0-0 13, Jon Purintun 6-15 1-2 16, Jack Frazier 2-4 0-1 4, Terrell Alfred 7-10 0-0 17, Jack Talley 1-3 2-2 4, Brock Schrom 0-3 0-0 0, Carter Keller 0-2 0-0 0, Brady Birch 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 37-71 8-10 98
Briar Cliff;46;58;-;104
Jamestown;49;49;-;98
3-pt shooting: Briar Cliff 13-26 (Erdman 2-6, Daubanton 1-1, Wolfe 2-4, Lamb 3-5, Lutmer 2-4, Roetman 0-1, Freidel 3-4, Kleinhesselink 0-1), Jamestown 16-35 (Oberweiser 7-12, Dobson 3-6, Purintun 3-8, Frazier 0-1, Alfred 3-5, Talley 0-1, Keller 0-2). Rebounds: Briar Cliff 32 (Erdman 6, Wolfe 6), Jamestown 32 (Birch 8). Fouls Briar Cliff , 16, Jamestown 18. Fouled out: none. Assists: Briar Cliff 15 (Erdman 5), Jamestown 19 (Purintun 5). Turnovers: Briar Cliff 12, Jamestown 12.