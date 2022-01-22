College basketball: South Dakota women roll to 14th straight win

VERMILLION, S.D. — The machine that is the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team was rough on the new kids on the block here Saturday.

In their first-ever game against the University of St. Thomas, the Coyotes cruised to a 70-43 victory at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Three players reached double figures as USD extended the longest winning streak in the nation to 14 games with another dominant performance. The Coyotes, now 16-4 overall, completed the first half of the Summit League schedule with a perfect 9-0 mark.

St. Thomas is in the first year of a transition to NCAA Division I, following years of success at the NCAA Division III level and the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. St. Thomas is the first institution ever to move its program directly from Division III to Division I.

The Tommies (6-12, 3-5) had a 15-9 lead at the 8-minute mark of the second quarter and were still ahead 21-18 when South Dakota went on a tear. Liv Korngable scored seven straight points on three trips down the court to ignite the barrage.

Korngable’s layup with 4:52 left in the half started a 26-0 USD run that lasted for 10 minutes. St. Thomas went the final five minutes of the second quarter and the first five of the third without scoring.

Virtually the same thing happened in South Dakota’s last game against Western Illinois.

“It’s hard to sustain that level of playing with your hair on fire,” Korngable said. “It’s tough mentally and physically, but we’re excited to go back on the road and have that pop and zip.”

Chloe Lamb paced the Coyotes with 19 points, while Korngable added 17 and Maddie Krull 15 points. Hannah Sjerven tacked on nine points and seven rebounds.

“Defensively, for us, there wasn’t a lot of energy and that kind of carried over to the offensive end,” said Lamb of the cold early start. “If one side of the ball is kind of popping and going then the other side will, too.”

During the 26-0 spurt, the Coyotes made 10 of 16 shots and forced four turnovers. St. Thomas shot 42 percent while taking an 11-9 lead after one quarter, but cooled off considerably after that.

“Chloe started things off for us and then Liv had her stretch and those two are players who can score in so many different ways,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “The ability of those two players to make things happen and create shots is big for us.”

Krull, a second-year freshman, scored 15 points for the second straight game.

“Maddie is someone who is getting more and more comfortable on the offensive end and taking some shots that weren’t in her tool box early in her career,” Plitzuweit said. “She’s continuing to grow and right now is playing really good basketball.”

By scoring the last 15 points of the first half, the Coyotes broke with a 33-21 cushion. They ran off the first 11 points of the second half – capped by another Korngable basket – and led 53-33 after three quarters.

“This group has the ability to do it on both ends of the court,” Plitzuweit said. “They certainly have proven over and over again they can do it on the defensive end and have proven in other stretches they can do it on the offensive end.”

The Coyotes limited St. Thomas to 12 points or less in all four quarters. No Tommie player reached double figures and they were led by Jade Hill and Jo Lanbehn with eight points each.

Bishop Heelan product Katelyn Stanley saw seven minutes of action for St. Thomas. Erin Norling, a graduate transfer from Wayne State College and the team’s leading scorer, tallied seven points.

South Dakota goes back on the road to start the second half of league play at North Dakota State Thursday.

