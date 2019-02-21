VERMILLION, S.D. _ South Dakota avenged its only Summit League loss of the season, spilling Denver 73-58 in a women's college basketball game played at the Sanford Coyote Sports Arena Thursday night.
Ciara Duffy led a balanced USD scoring effort with 16 points as the No. 23-ranked Coyotes moved to 24-3 overall and 12-1 in the Summit. Monica Arens also had 12 points and Hannah Sjerven 11 for South Dakota, which lost to the Pioneers 104-98 in overtime on Jan. 3 in Denver.
USD did a much better effort defending the Pioneers in this game, holding Lauren Loven to 10 points and one 3-pointer after Loven had 32 points and six treys in the previous match up.
The Coyotes have now won 11 straight games and will have a challenging showdown at South Dakota State Sunday.
DENVER (58)
Lauren Loven 4-12 1-1 10, Claire Gritt 2-7 0-0 5, Samantha Romanowski 4-11 0-0 5, Madison Nelson 3-8 5-6 11, Grace White 3-8 0-0 7, Tsimba Malonga 3-7 0-0 6, Jasmine Jeffcoat 1-1 0-0 2, Sydney Mech 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 22-58 7-9 58
SOUTH DAKOTA (73)
Allison Arens 4-9 0-0 8, Taylor Frederick 4-8 0-0 8, Chloe Lamb 2-4 0-0 4, Madison McKeever 3-6 2-4 9, Ciara Duffy 5-11 2-2 16, Liv Korngable 2-5 0-0 5, Monica Arens 4-8 0-0 12, Hannah Sjerven 4-8 3-5 11. Totals 28-67 7-11 73.
Denver;15;9;21;13;-;58
South Dakota;15;17;31;10;-;73
3-point shooting - South Dakota 10-23 (Allison Arens 0-3, Lamb 0-1, McKeever 1-4, Duffy 4-6, Korngable 1-2, Monica Arens 4-6, Sjevern 0-1), Denver 7-25 (Loven 1-6, Gritt 1-4, Romanowski 4-10, White 1-4, Malonga 0-1, White 1-4). Fouled out - White. Rebounds - South Dakota 36 (Duffy 5), Denver 32 (White 8). Assists - South Dakota 16 (Duffy 5), Denver 11 (Romanowski 5). Turnovers - South Dakota 17, Denver 19. Total fouls - South Dakota 16, Denver 20