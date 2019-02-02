FORT WAYNE, Ind. | Dawn Plitzuweit posted her third consecutive 20-win season as South Dakota’s women’s basketball coach following Saturday afternoon’s 71-49 Summit League win over Purdue Fort Wayne at Gates Sports Center.
Plitzuweit’s Coyotes improved their season record to 20-3 following their seventh straight victory. She has a 72-19 record in three seasons as head coach.
South Dakota (8-1 Summit) moved into a temporary tie for first in the league prior to South Dakota State’s game Saturday against Oral Roberts. Also posting an 8-1 record headed into the game, SDSU entered riding a six-game winning streak.
Allison Arens supplied 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Coyotes. The former Crofton (Neb.) High School athlete missed just once in seven field goal attempts and was perfect in six free throw tries.
Ciara Duffy also added 19 points for a squad that has won their last four road games. Taylor Frederick made three three-point field goals in a 15-point performance for a team that, tied 34-34 at halftime, shot 75 percent (9 of 12) in the third quarter while outscoring the Mastadons 24-8.
South Dakota will host Omaha Wednesday as Summit action continues.