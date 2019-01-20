OMAHA | Omaha moved into a first-place tie in the Summit League men’s basketball standings following Sunday night’s 75-68 win over South Dakota at Baxter Arena.
Zach Jackson, who entered the game ranked fourth in the league with a 17.9 scoring average, tallied a game-high 21 points for Omaha (11-8, 5-1), which is deadlocked with South Dakota State for tops in the Summit. Matt Pile contributed 12 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Mavericks, which shot 65.4 percent in the second half and 50.9 percent for the game.
South Dakota (8-11, 2-4) went into halftime with a 30-27 lead. The Coyotes, which received 20 points from Stanley Umude, shot 56 percent in the second half, yet stumbled to their second straight loss.
Triston Simpson supplied 17 points, three assists and three steals. Tyler Peterson added 12 points.