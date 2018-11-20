VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota men’s basketball coach Todd Lee has announced the signing of three athletes to national letters of intent.
Hunter Goodrick, Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Rich Polanco Lantigua will join the Coyotes for the start of the 2019-20 season.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt is a 6-3 guard from Auckland, New Zealand, who recently earned a spot on the Tall Blacks’, the New Zealand senior national team, the 14-man roster in preparation for the next World Cup qualifying games. This summer, he was named the best defensive player at the Nike Asia Camp in China and helped New Zealand’s U-18 national team finish runner-up at the FIBA Asia Championships.
At his prep school, Rosmini College, Perrott-Hunt won back-to-back national championships.
Goodrick is a 6-7 wing from Sydney, Australia, who is currently on scholarship at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence, the same institution current Coyote Matt Johns competed at. Prior to that, he averaged 42 points and 21 rebounds per game as a senior at St. Joseph’s College.
Polanco Lantigua, a 6-8 forward from Santiago de Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, averaged 17.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game at Army and Navy Academy over his 115-game career, finishing with nearly 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds while being named a top-20 player in the state of California.
He played as a true freshman at Eastern Washington and is currently playing at Central Arizona College. He will have two years of eligibility left when he joins the Coyotes.
“We’re excited about our early signing class,” Lee said. “We feel good about filling some needs that we have in the program. We needed to find a young point guard that could help next year and take over in the future. Shooting is another thing we needed to add to our program.”