BIMINI, Bahamas | Trey Burch-Manning scored 20 points Monday night while leading South Dakota’s men’s basketball team to a 58-52 win over UMBC at Gateway Christian Academy.
Brandon Armstrong added 12 points for South Dakota (3-2), which rallied from deficits of 9-0 and 18-12 while taking a 35-31 halftime lead. The Coyotes shot 52.2 percent in the first half.
Ricky Council II hit a three-point basket early in the second half to give UMBC a 36-35 lead. Armstrong responded with a three-pointer of his own to start a 10-1 run that gave the Coyotes the lead for keeps.
Triston Simpson added nine points for South Dakota while Arkel Lamar paced UMBC (4-2) with 13 points.
UMBC (52)
K.J. Jackson 1-9 5-8 7, Joe Sherburne 2-6 2-2 7, Ricky Council II 3-8 2-2 10, Max Curran 0-2 0-0 0, Arkel Jamar 5-10 2-4 13, Josh Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, R.J. Eytle-Rock 0-1 0-0 0, Brandon Horvath 2-5 1-2 6, Jose Placer 4-10 1-2 9, Sam Schwietz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 13-20 52.
SOUTH DAKOTA (58)
Tristan Simpson 3-11 3-9 9, Trey Burch-Manning 8-10 0-0 20, Matt Johns 2-2 2-4 6, Brandon Armstrong 2-9 6-6 12, Tyler Peterson 0-4 4-4 4, Stanley Umude 2-5 0-1 4, Jay Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Power 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-45 15-22 58.
Halftime – South Dakota 35, UMBC 31. Three-point goals – UMBC 5-24 (Council 2-6, Horvath 1-3, Sherburne 1-3, Lamar 1-4, Curran 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Placer 0-3), South Dakota 7-20 (Burch-Manning 4-5, Armstrong 2-6, Power 1-3, Peterson 0-2, Simpson 0-4). Rebounds – UMBC 36 (Horvath, Lamar 6), South Dakota 36 (Peterson 9). Assists – UMBC 6 (Jackson, Sherburne 2), South Dakota 7 (Burch-Manning, Power, Simpson 2). Total fouls – UMBC 21, South Dakota 19. Turnovers – UMBC 18, South Dakota 21.