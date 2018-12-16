FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Stanley Umude came off the bench to score 15 points while leading South Dakota’s men’s basketball team to a 68-63 non-conference win over Colorado State Sunday afternoon.
Umude and Tyler Peterson (12 points, 6 rebounds) each scored eight second-half points for South Dakota (6-5), which shot 50 percent in the game’s final 20 minutes. There were three second-half lead changes in the contest at Moby Arena and the Coyotes took the lead for keeps when Umude hit a jump shot with 11:27 left in the game.
Fouled on the basket, Umude made a free throw to complete the three-point play and gave the Coyotes a 49-46 lead. The squad’s biggest advantage came with 8:11 left as Tristan Simpson hit a three-pointer for a 56-48 score.
Nico Carvacho provided game-highs of 20 points and 17 rebounds for Colorado State (5-6). His layup with 1:59 left in the game pulled the hosts within 64-62, but Peterson and Logan Power combined on 4 of 4 free throw shooting in the game’s final’s 23 seconds to clinch the win for the Coyotes.
Cody Kelley supplied 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for South Dakota. Teammate Trey Burch-Manning contributed 10 points and seven rebounds for the Coyotes, which will play at the University of Kansas Tuesday night.