Coyotes take pride in representing South Dakota

USD's Jeniah Ugofsky shoots under pressure form Omaha's Elena Pilakouta (5) and Claire Killian during the 2021 Summit League women's basketball championship in Sioux Falls.
SDSU's Myah Selland tries to drive around USD's Kyah Watson during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
Members of the USD team celebrate beating South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Chloe Lamb shoots under pressure from SDSU's Myah Selland (44) and Tylee Irwin during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Liv Korngable tries to pass while ebing pressured by SDSU's Tori Nelson, front, and Myah Selland during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Jeniah Ugofsky, center, hugs teammate USD's Regan Sankey while the team celebrated beating South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
The University of South Dakota plays South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action Tuesday March 8, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
Members of the USD spirit squad run onto the court at the start of during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull shoots over SDSU's Lindsey Theuninck during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull smiles as she gathers with teammates after the team beat South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45. At right is teammate Hannah Sjerven.
USD's Liv Korngable shoots during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull shoots under pressure from SDSU's Kallie Theisen during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Liv Korngable drives around SDSU's Tori Nelson during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull looks to pass under pressure form SDSU's Haley Greer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Grace Larkins drives down court under close pressure from SDSU's Tori Nelson during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Grace Larkins tries to move to the baset between SDSU's Tori Nelson (20) and Haley Greer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
Members of the USD band cheer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull drives around SDSU's Haley Greer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
SDSU's Myah Selland tries to drive around USD's Kyah Watson during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit shouts instructions to her team during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played March 8 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
USD's Hannah Sjerven knocks the ball away form SDSU's Myah Selland during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD students cheer in the fourth quarter of University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
Charlie Coyote, the USD mascot, dances in the fourth quarter of University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
SDSU coach Aaron Johnston watches the action on the court in the fourth quarter of University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
A young USD fan waves a sign during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD students cheer late in the game during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Regan Sankey jumps into the arms of teammate Carley Duffnez (20) as the team celebrates beating South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Aspen Williston carries teammate Morgan Hansen on her back while celebrating the team's win over South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
Around her sophomore year of high school, Ugofsky realized that she didn’t have to travel far away to see quality competition. It was in her backyard in South Dakota.
“They consistently proved that we were all here making an impact on basketball,” Ugofsky said. “It was cool to see how it changed over the first few years.”
Ugofsky is one of four ladies on the South Dakota roster from their home state, and they take some extra pride knowing they’re representing the entire state on one of the biggest stages in women’s basketball.
“We want to show people that there’s more to South Dakota than Mount Rushmore or the Corn Palace,” Ugofsky said. “There’s a lot more to the state. It’s not just a few girls anymore who are crazy good. I want to show little girls that they can hang with the big dogs. I always get asked, ‘How do you do this or how do you do this?’ I had a goal and it was a big goal. It was about those little goals I had every game. Make sure you’re doing your absolute best.”
The other three South Dakota-based players are redshirt freshman Morgan Hansen from Sioux Falls, senior Chloe Lamb of Onida and Kyah Watson of Rapid City.
“I think this is something that is really special,” said USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “It’s been neat to see people from around the state, and even around the country, have started to take notice. Others around the country have taken notice. I really believe our fans will travel well.”
Watson has come on strong in the NCAA Tournament, going up against some bigs who may have a chance to be drafted in the WNBA.
On Sunday against Baylor, Watson had to go up against NaLyssa Smith at times, and she played well on the 6-foot-4 Associated Press All-American.
Watson helped USD’s Hannah Sjerven limit Smith and Queen Egbo to 23 combined points.
Watson had size and strength, and Plitzuweit noticed that while recruiting her. According to the Coyotes coach, she’s just gotten stronger on both sides of the floor and trusting her instincts.
“Her strength has continued to increase, but at the same time, she’s a very gifted athlete,” Plitzuweit said. “She was in the Howard Wood (Invitational) open 200 against some of the best athletes in the country, and then when we watched her in one of our team camps, she stole a pass unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. She’s a very good athlete for her size.”
Coyotes senior Liv Korngable has been impressed at the Rapid City Stevens grad.
“She's very special defensively,” Korngable said. “I think this surprises people at times what she's capable of. She's really grown into her own expectations for herself and what she's capable of.
“The past success she's had against great players, I think that -- those past successes really help her to gain confidence, instill in her that she can guard anyone.”
Korngable isn’t from South Dakota, but she feels the love from home, too.
The Coyotes guard is from Rochester, Minnesota, and she’s one of five from the Land of 10,000 Lakes on the roster.
Minnesota doesn’t have any teams alive in the remainder of the NCAA Tournament, so Korngable thinks that her home state will rally around USD.
“We understand the magnitude of what it means to be in the NCAA Tournament,” Korngable said. “Back home, I have lots of coaches and former teammates who have reached out. It’s cool to have that many people who are still following and supporting me. There are a lot of Minnesota supporters for South Dakota. Basketball stretches far.”
