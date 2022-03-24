Coyotes take pride in representing the state

Jeniah Ugofsky doesn’t want this dream to end. It’s one she’s been thinking about since she was in high school.

That dream has gotten sweeter in the postseason, as the Coyotes head down to Wichita, Kansas, to play in the Sweet 16 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Michigan.

The redshirt sophomore 5-foot-11 forward said that this run has brought out the inner child in her.

“Some days I wake up and I have to pinch myself,” Ugofsky said. “This is your dream come true. We’ve sacrificed a lot of things as a team, and we’ve been able to go pretty far.”

Ugofsky’s path to becoming a part of this Sweet 16 team came when she was a seventh-grader at Harrisburg.

Ugofsky always wanted to play Division I college basketball, so she and her parents took that plan very seriously.

They traveled around the state and region to play in AAU tournaments, getting better and better as time went along.

Around her sophomore year of high school, Ugofsky realized that she didn’t have to travel far away to see quality competition. It was in her backyard in South Dakota.

“They consistently proved that we were all here making an impact on basketball,” Ugofsky said. “It was cool to see how it changed over the first few years.”

Ugofsky is one of four ladies on the South Dakota roster from their home state, and they take some extra pride knowing they’re representing the entire state on one of the biggest stages in women’s basketball.

“We want to show people that there’s more to South Dakota than Mount Rushmore or the Corn Palace,” Ugofsky said. “There’s a lot more to the state. It’s not just a few girls anymore who are crazy good. I want to show little girls that they can hang with the big dogs. I always get asked, ‘How do you do this or how do you do this?’ I had a goal and it was a big goal. It was about those little goals I had every game. Make sure you’re doing your absolute best.”

The other three South Dakota-based players are redshirt freshman Morgan Hansen from Sioux Falls, senior Chloe Lamb of Onida and Kyah Watson of Rapid City.

“I think this is something that is really special,” said USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “It’s been neat to see people from around the state, and even around the country, have started to take notice. Others around the country have taken notice. I really believe our fans will travel well.”

Watson has come on strong in the NCAA Tournament, going up against some bigs who may have a chance to be drafted in the WNBA.

On Sunday against Baylor, Watson had to go up against NaLyssa Smith at times, and she played well on the 6-foot-4 Associated Press All-American.

Watson helped USD’s Hannah Sjerven limit Smith and Queen Egbo to 23 combined points.

Watson had size and strength, and Plitzuweit noticed that while recruiting her. According to the Coyotes coach, she’s just gotten stronger on both sides of the floor and trusting her instincts.

“Her strength has continued to increase, but at the same time, she’s a very gifted athlete,” Plitzuweit said. “She was in the Howard Wood (Invitational) open 200 against some of the best athletes in the country, and then when we watched her in one of our team camps, she stole a pass unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. She’s a very good athlete for her size.”

Coyotes senior Liv Korngable has been impressed at the Rapid City Stevens grad.

“She's very special defensively,” Korngable said. “I think this surprises people at times what she's capable of. She's really grown into her own expectations for herself and what she's capable of.

“The past success she's had against great players, I think that -- those past successes really help her to gain confidence, instill in her that she can guard anyone.”

Korngable isn’t from South Dakota, but she feels the love from home, too.

The Coyotes guard is from Rochester, Minnesota, and she’s one of five from the Land of 10,000 Lakes on the roster.

Minnesota doesn’t have any teams alive in the remainder of the NCAA Tournament, so Korngable thinks that her home state will rally around USD.

“We understand the magnitude of what it means to be in the NCAA Tournament,” Korngable said. “Back home, I have lots of coaches and former teammates who have reached out. It’s cool to have that many people who are still following and supporting me. There are a lot of Minnesota supporters for South Dakota. Basketball stretches far.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.