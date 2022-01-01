Defense heating up for University of South Dakota women's basketball team

VERMILLION, S.D. — Defense has always been a skill that the University of South Dakota women’s basketball has hung its hat on.

It’s scary to think that the defense is getting better, just as the Summit League schedule is heating up.

The Coyotes are 4-0 so far in league play, beating Oral Roberts, Kansas City, North Dakota and on Saturday, beating North Dakota State 65-38 at Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.

Saturday may have been a prime example of how well the Coyotes have been defensively.

The score was tied at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, as both teams came out cold as the weather was outside.

USD started to warm up in the second quarter, but the Bison didn’t. NDSU was 3 of 12 during the second quarter, and scored just seven points during the frame.

The Coyotes turned up the defense in the third quarter. They limited the Bison to six third-quarter points. NDSU was 2 of 10 in the third quarter.

There have been two common denominators that have led to the Coyotes being off to another unblemished start: Limiting their opponent under 40 percent and finishing possessions, mostly on the glass.

In the Coyotes’ first three games of the Summit slate, they’ve held the Golden Eagles, Roos and Fighting Hawks to a low percentage.

On Thursday, USD held the Fighting Hawks to a 31-percent clip, the lowest among the aforementioned trio.

The Fighting Hawks were 18-for-57, and made just 3 of 18 shots from 3-point range.

The rebounding has started to come around, too.

On the glass, the Coyotes out-rebounded 39-31 on Thursday against UND.

Saturday’s performance on the glass wasn’t as solid, as the Bison won that battle, 36-30. The Bison had nine offensive rebounds.

The Coyotes have been progressively improving on the glass. Entering Saturday’s game against NDSU, their opponents were out-rebounding USD 353-345.

In Summit League play, that margin is in USD’s favor.

“We just want to make sure shots are challenged,” Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “I think this is a team that has the ability to do it. It’s not easy. You’re getting teams’ best shots. They’re going to fly to the glass. You’re trying to keep them off the glass without fouling.

Plitzuweit said the Coyotes are wanting to become a great team defensively, which isn't a new concept.

"I think our mindset in this group is a team that wants to be a great defensive team," Plitzuweit said after Thursday’s 85-46 win over UND. "These players want to do that. It's just a wearing type of thing to have that intensity at all times. That's where it starts from.

"They get upset when they get scored on, and that's a reason why our defense has been so good," Plitzuweit said. “That’s the reason why our defense has been good because they care a great deal.”

The Coyotes are seeking to become the first team in Summit League history to lead the conference in scoring defense. The Coyotes have averaged less than 60 points per game defensively over the last five seasons.

South Dakota is 90-2 when teams haven't scored 60 points against the Coyotes.

Earlier this season, the USD defense held Bradley and Valparaiso under 40 points in back-to-back games.

The Braves were held to 31 percent on Dec. 6 at home, then later that week, Valpo made just eight shots against that tough USD defense.

That marked the first time USD held Division I opponents to such a feat.

“I think it comes down to communication and playing with intensity,” USD senior Liv Korngable said. “I think something that has been growing throughout the years is the intensity. I think it’s just been a gradual thing throughout the years.

“I think there are always ways to improve,” Korngable said.

Chloe Lamb scored 27 points en route to the win on Saturday, making 10 of 16 shots. She also made five 3-pointers.

Sjerven had nine points in the win, moving the Coyotes to 4-0 in Summit play.

