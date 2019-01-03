DENVER, Colo. Hot-shooting Denver pulled from a 50-50 halftime tie to upset South Dakota 104-99 in a Summit League women's basketball game Thursday evening.
The Coyotes were undone by a Pioneer club that shot 57 percent from the field (35-56) to move the 2-1 in the Summit and 9-7 overall. Lauren Loven, who entered the game leading the nation with 60 3-point goals, added six more treys and had 32 points for a game-high to lead the Pioneers.
South Dakota lost for just the third time this season and saw a 15-game Summit League winning streak end. USD had a showdown with South Dakota State in Vermillion Sunday at 1 p.m.
Chrloe Lamb paced USD with 23 points and nine rebounds while Allison Arens added 22 points and eight caroms. Ciara Duffy also had 19 points for USD, which shot 50 percent for the game (33-66)
The loss was the first regular season Summit League loss in two years for the Coyotes, who went undefeated on the 2017-18 season. The last league loss in the regular season was a 81-75 setback to Western Illnois on Feb. 25, 2017.
SOUTH DAKOTA (99)
Allison Arens 8-16 5-5 22, Taylor Frederick 2-4 0-0 4, Chloe Lamb 7-13 5-5 23, Madison McKeever 3-8 4-4 11, Ciara Duffy 7-14 4-4 19, Claudia Kunzer 0-0 0-0 0, Liv Korngable 1-1 0-0 3, Monica Arens 3-5 1-2 9, Hannah Sjerven 2-5 4-7 8. Totals 33-66 23-27 99
DENVER (104)
Lauren Loven 10-15 6-6 32, Claire Gritt 2-4 1-2 6, Courtney Smith 1-2 3-6 5, Samantha Romanowski 6-9 1-2 17, Madison Nelson 7-10 3-4 18, Grace White 1-2 0-0 2, Haley Simental 0-0 0-0 0, Tsimba Malonga 2-5 0-0 4, Jasmine Jeffcost 6-9 8-10 20. Totals 35-56 22-30 104
South Dakota;28;22;15;34;-;99
Denver;20;30;15;29;-;104
3-point shooting - South Dakota 10-21 (Allison Arens 1-6, Lamb 4-7, McKeever 1-2, Duffy 1-2, Korngable 1-1, Monica Arens 2-3), Denver 12-21 (Loven 6-10, Gritt 1-2, Romanowski 4-5, Nelson 1-2, White 0-1, Malonga 0-1). Fouled out - Duffy. Rebounds - South Dakota 35 (Duffy 9), Denver 24 (Nelson 9). Assists - South Dakota 14 (Allison Arens 4), Denver 23 (Romanowski 13). Turnovers - South Dakota 22, Denver 17. Total fouls - South Dakota 24, Denver 23.