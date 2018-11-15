DES MOINES - Drake's Becca Hittner scored a game high 17 points and was one of five Bulldogs to score in double digits as the Bulldogs downed South Dakota 76-64 in a non-conference women's basketball game at the Knapp Center Thursday.
In a matchup of the defending Missouri Valley (Drake) and Summit Leagues (USD) champions, the Coyotes struggled shooting, hitting only four of 26 shots from 3-point range (15.4 percent) while the Bulldogs canned 10 of 25 treys.
Sara Rhine was also a rebounding force inside for Drake (3-0), pulling down a game best 12 rebounds to go with 11 points.
South Dakota (2-1) got 15 points and eight rebounds from Taylor Frederick to lead its team in both categories while Hannah Sjerven added 12 points and Madison McKeever 10.'
USD will host College of St. Mary in a 1 p.m. game this Sunday before hitting the road to take on Wichita State Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.