GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – Ciara Duffy supplied 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals while leading South Dakota’s women’s basketball team to a 67-40 win over Loyola Marymount Thursday afternoon at the Puerto Rico Classic.
Defense carried Coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s squad to their 10th straight victory. Leading by a 27-23 halftime count, South Dakota outscored Loyola Marymount 19-9 in the third quarter and then 21-8 in the game’s final 10 minutes.
LMU’s 40 points tied for the fewest points by a Coyotes opponent this season. The Lions shot just 25 percent (6 of 24) in the second half and 29.4 percent for the game.
Overall, it was the fifth time this season South Dakota (12-1) allowed under 50 points. Heading into Friday’s game against Indiana at the Puerto Rico Classic, the Coyotes are yielding an average of 55.1 points.
Monica Arens came off the bench to score 11 points for the Coyotes while the Lions received nine points each from Jasmine Jones and Gabby Green.