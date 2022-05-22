Eric Peterson reflects on first two months as USD men's basketball coach

VERMILLION, S.D. – Just over two months after being hired, University of South Dakota men's basketball coach Eric Peterson built a coaching staff and added seven new players to the roster.

A USD assistant coach from 2014-18 under then head coach Craig Smith, Peterson followed Smith to Utah State and Utah before returning to South Dakota.

Peterson’s first acquisition was Dakota Valley grad Paul Bruns. The Summit League Freshman of the Year entered the transfer portal shortly before Peterson decided to come to USD, and Bruns’ commitment was the first one Peterson got while on campus.

“The first guy that we got done was Paul, local kid, and I think that was really, really important to continue to get South Dakota kids on our roster,” Peterson said.

Bruns joins Mason Archambault, A.J. Plitzuweit and Max Burchill as South Dakota kids on the Coyotes.

The Coyote coaching staff has a variety of experience and footprints, but Peterson said they all want to coach with each other in Vermillion, which is what he was looking for in his staff. The three assistant coaches for the Coyotes are Pat Eberhart, Brandon Ubel and Casey Kasperbauer.

“I'm happy with our staff,” Peterson said. “I think when you build a staff you try to piece it all together. Everyone just wants you to hire one guy and then hire the next guy and I didn't want to do that. I wanted to make sure all three pieces fit what we're trying to do here at South Dakota. I wanted to make sure they wanted to be here at South Dakota, because that's a huge deal with recruiting and staff.

“Once I got a feel that all three of those guys wanted to be here, we hired them all within a day. So I’m really excited to get that staff here and obviously roll up our sleeves and start working,” Peterson continued.

Eberhart coached at Omaha for 11 seasons, and recruited a lot of the all-conference talent that played for the Mavericks during his time there.

“Pat has a ton of experience, has a ton of connections in recruiting ties to this area,” Peterson said. “A lot of those players at Omaha that were all-conference players, Pat recruited. And, the longer I got into it, it was a slam dunk hire.”

Ubel coached with Peterson at Utah State and Utah as a fellow assistant to Craig Smith. Ubel will coach the forwards and centers on the team. Ubel played at Nebraska, and will also coordinate international recruiting for Peterson.

“He was with us at Utah State for two years in Utah for one and Brandon did a lot of my film stuff,” Peterson said. “With recruiting, he gathered a lot of the film on the recruits, watched them, gave me an evaluation on those guys prior to me watching them on film, and then did a lot of film for scouting as well.”

Lastly, Kasperbauer was on the former Coyote coaching staff, and played for Peterson at USD when Peterson was an assistant. Peterson said Kasperbauer was one of the smartest players he coached, and figured he would have a path in coaching when his playing days were done.

“The first year I coached him like, 'Man, this dude is sharp' and if he ever wanted to get into coaching, I'd probably hire him someday,” Peterson said.”...the cool part for Casey is like every day was an interview for him. You saw him work with the players, you got an idea what the players said about him, you saw him work with the other stuff in the office and eventually it was a no-brainer to hire Casey. Everybody loves him.”

Once the staff was put together, the group could start recruiting. After a handful of players entered the transfer portal and left during the coaching transition, there were open scholarship spots for the 2022 season. Bruns filled the first one of those open spots, but there was still more room.

A focal point of the recruiting over the last two months was in trying to gain more size. The Coyotes did that by adding three players over 6-foot, 8-inches tall. Felix Brostrom of Sweden and Jevon Hill of Wichita, Kansas were the first two true freshman commits for Peterson.

“Felix and Javon visited and they overlapped one day on their visit,” Peterson said. “And it was fun to walk those two guys around campus. Everyone's kind of looking up like Wow, we got 6-8 and 6-9 kids together on their visits…. They're more perimeter players. So we're getting a lot longer on the perimeter.”

Continuing with the trend of adding size to the roster, 6-foot-11 Mihai Carcoana of Romania decided to transfer to Vermillion. Carcoana spent his first year of collegiate basketball at Toledo, but has been connected with Peterson for some time.

“I expect big things out of (Mihai) next year,” Peterson said. He's a guy that I recruited at Utah State extensively. I got to know him and his people over there, and he's a guy I watched play live in Romania, in the FIBA U18 B tournament, probably about three years ago.”

Most recently, the Coyotes have added two incoming freshmen to the 2022-23 roster. First was the commitment of guard Jeremiah Coleman from Parker, Colorado. Coleman was originally the top ranked point guard in Colorado for 2023, but reclassified to 2022 and committed to USD.

Friday afternoon, Miles Branch announced his commitment to USD on Twitter. The Lawrence, Kansas, native is a 6-9 forward who played in the IMG Academy most recently. According to Verbal Commits, he is coming to USD with a walk-on spot with the Coyotes. There has been no announcement of his commitment from the program as of Saturday.

There is also one high school commit that decided to stay committed through the coaching changes. Steven Kramer committed to USD under the former coaching staff, and decided to stay with his decision and will play under Peterson. That brings the total to five high school athletes and two transfers committed in Peterson's first two months.

Peterson said he is most excited about getting on the floor with this group this summer, but he won’t have the full group together most of the summer.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt, Brostrom and Carcoana will all represent their countries in international tournaments over the summer. Perrott-Hunt is playing for New Zealand in the Asia Cup while Brostrom (Sweden) and Carcoana (Romania) will play for the U20 teams in their home countries.

“What I've told everybody in the process, returners that have come and met with me and incoming freshmen, the best players will play,” Peterson said. “I don't care who it is. We started three freshmen, two true freshmen, one COVID Year freshman at Utah this past year at the one, two and three.

“The best players are going to play and the cool part is, when you start practice, it'll figure itself out.”

